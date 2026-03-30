Nigeria: Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar Set to Resign From Tinubu's Cabinet

Supporters of Mr Tuggar say a formal declaration of his governorship bid is imminent

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, is set to resign on Monday to pursue his governorship ambition in Bauchi State, an aide of the minister has disclosed.

President Bola Tinubu had directed ministers and other political appointees with 2027 election ambitions to resign by March 31. The directive was conveyed in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

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An aide of the minister, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to journalists in the matter, said the minister had concluded plans to quit and prepare for the APC nomination process.

Mr Tuggar's move comes in the wake of the recently concluded 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, where most members of the party's National Working Committee were returned unopposed.

Supporters of the minister from Bauchi State, who were part of the delegation to the convention, expressed confidence that a formal declaration of his governorship bid was imminent, citing growing political momentum behind his potential candidacy.

Also, Mr Tuggar's move has drawn commendation from supporters and political commentators alike.

Before taking up his current appointment in 2023, he had been elected to the House of Representatives from the Gamawa Federal Constituency in 2007 and served as Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany from 2017 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

With the resignation deadline approaching, attention is expected to shift to how key political actors align their ambitions with the evolving electoral landscape and the implications for governance continuity and political stability.

Political analysts say Mr Tuggar has built a reputation in diplomatic and policy circles for his emphasis on governance driven by policy.

A source close to the minister said his anticipated entry into the Bauchi governorship race could reshape the state's political landscape, where discussions about leadership have increasingly focused on experience, credibility and development capacity.

The 2027 governorship contest in Bauchi State is already attracting attention as stakeholders assess governance priorities and leadership direction ahead of the elections.