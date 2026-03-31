Nigeria: Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar Resigns, Set to Join Bauchi Governorship Race

Abuja — The rumoured interest of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in becoming the governor of Bauchi State in 2027 has been confirmed as he resigned on Monday to prepare ground for actualizing his political ambition.

The resignation was ahead of the deadline set for political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2027 elections.

In a resignation letter submitted to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Tuggar expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the country and contribute to the implementation of the administration's Four-D foreign policy strategy.

The minister also appreciated the management and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the diplomatic community for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During his time in office, Tuggar was credited with advancing Nigeria's foreign policy objectives through initiatives focused on people-centred diplomacy. These included humanitarian evacuations, facilitation of scholarships for Nigerians abroad, and sustained support for citizens in the diaspora.

His tenure also witnessed increased diaspora engagement, including efforts to develop a structured database of Nigerians living abroad aimed at strengthening their participation in national development.

In addition, Tuggar strengthened bilateral and multilateral relations through strategic engagements with traditional partners and regional alliances, particularly across the Global South. His leadership also promoted regional security cooperation and supported the formation of the Regional Partnership for Democracy initiative.

He also prioritised economic diplomacy, positioning Nigeria as an attractive destination for foreign investment, especially in the energy sector, while facilitating diplomatic interventions that secured the release of detained Nigerians in foreign countries and improved bilateral relations.

The resignation letter was received on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation by Dr. Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, ahead of the March 31 deadline directed by President Tinubu in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Tuggar's resignation was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.