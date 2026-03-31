Nigeria: Tuggar Resigns As Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister

30 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

President Bola Tinubu had asked ministers and other political appointees seeking to contest in 2027 to resign from their current position.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has resigned from his position.

Mr Tuggar's resignation was confirmed in a Facebook post by his spokesperson, AlKasim Abdulkadir.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Tuggar would resign today as he prepares to seek the APC ticket to be the governor of Bauchi State.

President Bola Tinubu had asked ministers and other political appointees seeking to contest in 2027 to resign from their current position.

More details later...

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