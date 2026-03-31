Nigeria: Foreign Affairs Ministry Confirms Tuggar's Resignation

30 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the resignation of its Minister Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

Tuggar's resignation is coming as he positions himself to contest in the Bauchi governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed the minister's resignation in a chat with Diplomatic Correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

Ebienfa said Tuggar submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu in fulfilment of the presidential directive requiring political appointees seeking elective positions to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive communicated through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation applies to ministers, ministers of state, special advisers, senior special assistants, and heads of federal agencies.

The policy directive which is in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, is aimed at preventing conflict of interest ahead of the 2027 General Elections in Nigeria.

Tuggar, a 59 year old Nigerian diplomat, is an experienced organisational analyst, who previously served as Nigeria's ambassador to Germany had played various roles in both the private and public sectors.

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