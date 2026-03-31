Africa: Violence Over 'King' Installation - Govt Urges Nigerians in South Africa to Maintain Low Profile

Violence erupted yesterday in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, South Africa, following the purported coronation of a Nigerian national as king, prompting the Nigerian High Commission to issue a 10-point advisory to Nigerians in the country amid rising tensions over the alleged installation of an Igbo traditional ruler.

In a circular issued on Monday, titled "Advisory to All Nigerians Living in the Republic of South Africa," the high commission urged Nigerians to prioritise safety and exercise caution amid what it described as "palpable tension" in the country.

The high commission urged Nigerians to be security-conscious at all times, moderate their movement, and limit interaction with unfamiliar persons.

It also advised citizens to maintain a low profile, remain law-abiding, and respect local laws and customs.

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As part of precautionary measures, the high commission directed Nigerians to "suspend all socio-cultural activities and avoid making inflammatory statements capable of escalating tensions, particularly on social and mainstream media".

Background

What started as a peaceful protest turned violent, with stabbing, cars torched and property vandalised, after videos and images of Solomon Eziko being crowned 'Igwe Ndigbo', in the city went viral, and a man stabbed by a foreign national.

Fire services were reportedly dispatched to the scene, while police used teargas to disperse the crowd.

This comes on the heels of the anti-migrant protests last week with South Africans demanding strict immigration restrictions against Nigerians and other Africa nationals.

Several groups, including ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance, March and March, and several traditional leaders, joined the demonstration, condemning the ceremony as unlawful.

ActionSA Eastern Cape, leader Athol Trollip, condemened the coronation, saying that there was no constitutional provision for any foreigner, legal or illegal, to coronate themselves in the Eastern Cape.

"We do not support that. We support the existing local kings in the Eastern Cape, of which we have five, and no Nigerian kings," he said.

Patriotic Alliance, spokesperson, Steve Motale, said: "We condemn that fake coronation. We are happy that even the Nigeria High Commissioner in SA has also condemned it."

Police spokeswoman, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, confirmed that police had responded to the scene.

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"The protest began as a planned peaceful demonstration by various traditional leaders over the alleged coronation of an Igbo king.

"Violence broke out when some participants moved away from the city hall, where a petition was being handed over. Twelve vehicles have been damaged, and several buildings have been torched.

"Emergency services, including the fire department, remain on the scene, along with the Public Order Policing Unit.

"This is an active scene, and updates information will be shared in due course," he said.

A man was allegedly stabbed in the back by a foreign national and taken to the hospital.

Gantana said the man was not part of the march.

"The stabbed person is not linked to the march," she said.

March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, however, said on Facebook that it was one of her members who had been stabbed. She said the member was also knocked down by a car.

Meanwhile, the Royal House of AbaThembu, in a statement to IOL, denied reports on social media that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo welcomed and granted royalty to the Nigerian national.

AbaThembu royal ambassador and senior royal advisor Adv Matthew Mpahlwa said the claims come from "sick and depraved minds.

"The Royal House of AbaThembu wishes to distance itself from the trending social media posts and pictures purporting to portray King Dalindyebo as welcoming and officially granting royalty to a particular Nigerian national," Mpahlwa said.