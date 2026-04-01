Africa: All of Africa Today - April 1, 2026

Touadéra Sworn In for Third Term in Central African Republic

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has pledged to strengthen security and peace as he was sworn in for a third term. He won his re-election with nearly 78% of the vote in a poll disputed by the opposition. The inauguration, attended by regional leaders and thousands of supporters, came amid ongoing criticism of his close ties to Russian-backed Wagner forces, which have supported his government in exchange for access to natural resources. During his speech, Touadéra committed to promoting national unity, boosting the economy, combating corruption, and creating jobs.

Nigerian House Approves $6bn External Loan for Infrastructure, Debt

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The House of Representatives has approved Bola Tinubu's request for an external loan of $6 billion. This allows the federal government to access financing from lenders in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The package includes a $5 billion Total Return Swap facility with First Abu Dhabi Bank, to be disbursed in tranches, and a $1 billion export credit loan backed by UK Export Finance for the rehabilitation of Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port. Tinubu said the funds would be used for budget implementation, infrastructure development, and refinancing high-cost debt, despite adding to the country's existing debt stock. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate endorsed the request after committee reviews, clearing the way for the government to access the loans.

Namibia's Fishrot Probe Hit by Delays, Poor Cooperation

Government-appointed curators are facing significant legal and institutional hurdles in their efforts to seize and manage domestic and foreign assets linked to the Fishrot fraud and corruption scandal. The curators are also frustrated by local banks' lack of response and meetings with the accused. The curators, appointed in 2024, said progress has been slowed by delayed responses from financial institutions, cancelled meetings and missing information. The Namibian reported in 2020 that suspects in the Fishrot scandal owned properties abroad, including luxury homes in Cape Town, Dubai, England, and Spain. These properties are mostly owned by former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, one of the accused in the case, which has been delayed since 2019. In 2020, the court ordered a restraint of all properties "with immediate effect", including bank accounts and all assets owned directly and indirectly by the accused.

Senegal Signs Law Tightening Penalties on Same-Sex Relations

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye signed into law controversial new legislation doubling the maximum penalty for same-sex relations, making them punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The law increases prison terms and fines, introduces penalties for promoting or funding same-sex relationships, and broadens the definition of offences, while still classifying them as misdemeanours. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said the maximum penalties would apply if the sex were with a minor. Several human rights groups had voiced concerns about the bill, including warning that it would dissuade people at risk from illnesses like HIV/AIDS from seeking help. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called the law "deeply worrying" and said it "flies in the face of the sacrosanct human rights."

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Gunmen Kill 74 Miners in South Sudan as Officials Trade Blame

At least 74 mine workers were killed by gunmen in South Sudan's mineral-rich Jebel Iraq area near Juba, with government and opposition officials trading accusations over who was behind the deaths. The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), the party of suspended First-Vice President Riek Machar, condemned the killings, accusing government forces of being responsible. The opposition alleged that government forces were responsible, citing that the area is under army control. South Sudan is rich in key minerals, including gold, and the government has awarded several contracts to various mining companies.