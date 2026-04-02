Africa: All of Africa Today - April 2, 2026

Mozambique Settles IMF Debt, Eyes New Funding

The Mozambican government has fully paid its outstanding debt of U.S. $630,1 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government has reduced its balance from that amount at the start of the month to zero by the end. Mozambique is the only country in this situation among 85 countries listed. The fact that Mozambique is no longer in arrears to the IMF may help the government's efforts to obtain further loans from the Fund. The country had previously received about $468 million under a 2022 Extended Credit Facility programme, which was suspended in April 2025 after partial disbursements. IMF officials and President Daniel Chapo had indicated plans for a new support programme, and clearing the debt was seen as a key step toward restoring financial cooperation, though the government had not yet issued an official comment.

South Africa Deploys 2,200 Soldiers to Tackle Crime Surge

South Africa's army has officially been deployed to several parts of the country to help overwhelmed police clamp down on violent crimes, including illicit mining and gangs. President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier this year announced the deployment of 2,200 soldiers to five of the country's nine provinces hardest hit by criminal activities. The deployment, scheduled for one year, is intended to restore order to crime-ridden areas, but critics say the military is rarely effective in civilian policing. The illegal mining industry and gang violence are major concerns in South Africa, where the murder rate is among the highest in the world. Under South African law, soldiers can only arrest civilians under rare circumstances and must then hand the suspect over to the police as soon as possible.

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Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Chamisa Slams Violence, Calls for United Front

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said that Zimbabwe has reached a breaking point and called for a united front against what he described as Zanu PF's culture of intimidation and repression. This follows disturbances during public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 in Harare, where human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart was attacked. His glasses were damaged and his phone was stolen. Chamisa condemned the violence as unacceptable and urged citizens to unite for a free and peaceful Zimbabwe. Critics accused police of failing to intervene as alleged Zanu PF supporters targeted dissenting voices and journalists, some of whom were reportedly forced to delete footage during the unrest.

Panic in Burundi After Massive Explosions

At least four people have been reported killed after a series of powerful explosions struck an ammunition depot in Burundi's largest city, Bujumbura. An electrical fault reportedly caused the blasts. The blasts sent debris flying over a wide area, destroying homes and damaging nearby sites, including Mpimba Central Prison, where inmates were injured, and one detainee was said to have died. The authorities have said they cannot yet comment on the number of casualties as they are still assessing the extent of the damage. The explosions sent plumes of smoke rising above the city, sparking panic among more than a million people. President Évariste Ndayishimiye expressed condolences to the citizens and assured them that the authorities were responding to the disaster.

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Southern Africa Still Battling Heavy TB Burden

Despite some progress, the tuberculosis (TB) burden remains high in Southern Africa, with Mozambique and South Africa among the worst affected. In 2024, around 54,000 TB-related deaths were reported in South Africa, as well as a high rate of HIV co-infection that weakened immune systems. Thousands of TB cases went undiagnosed in Mozambique in 2023, alongside persistent challenges such as drug-resistant TB, poverty, and malnutrition. There has been progress in integrating HIV treatment across Africa, but weak health systems, stigma, and delays in diagnosis continue to impede progress. Experts say both countries should train more community communicators to spread awareness about TB.