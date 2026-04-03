Africa: All of Africa Today - April 3, 2026

Four Toddlers Stabbed to Death at Nursery School in Uganda

Four young children, aged about two and three, were brutally stabbed and killed at a nursery school in Kampala. The three boys and one girl died instantly. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the suspect, identified as Christopher Okello Anyu, has since been arrested following the incident. The 39-year-old suspect first came to the school posing as a parent seeking to enrol a child. He was later detained by police after angry parents attempted to lynch him. Investigations were launched to determine his motive and background. Authorities said the remaining children at the school were safely returned to their parents.

Report Links Burkina Faso Killings to War Crimes

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A new Human Rights Watch report has revealed that more than 1,800 civilians have been killed since Ibrahim Traoré seized power in Burkina Faso three years ago in acts amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. According to the report, approximately 1,837 civilians, including dozens of children, were killed in 57 incidents between January 2023 and August 2025. Most of the killings were attributed to the military and allied militias, with the rest blamed on Islamist militants. It warned that the abuses could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. It is alleged that Traoré and six senior commanders could bear responsibility for grave abuses and should be investigated. Human Rights Watch said civilians were caught between armed groups and state forces, facing widespread violence, killings, and displacement. HRW urges the International Criminal Court to conduct a preliminary investigation into the alleged crimes committed by all parties since September 2022.

Uganda Legal Groups Challenge U.S. Deportation Deal

A dozen deportees from the United States are expected to land in Uganda following an agreement with President Donald Trump. The Uganda Law Society and the East Africa Law Society announced they had gone to court to challenge the deportation, which they called "an undignified, harrowing and dehumanising process". They warned that it formed part of a broader pattern of transnational repression. The 12 people reportedly landed at the Entebbe International Airport by private aircraft. No identifying information was provided about the deportees. The deal, described as a temporary arrangement, is part of wider US efforts to deport migrants to third countries. This policy has drawn criticism over human rights concerns and legal challenges. US authorities have maintained it was lawful.

16 Kenyans Missing After Joining Russia's War in Ukraine

At least 16 Kenyans have been reported missing in Russia after joining its military to fight in the war in Ukraine, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi. He said 47 had returned home. 38 were receiving treatment in Russian hospitals under restricted access. The minister also estimated that 165 Kenyans are actively involved in military operations, bringing the total number who have participated in the conflict in Ukraine to more than 250. Mudavadi said that many recruits had willingly enlisted, drawn by promises of high pay, benefits, and possible citizenship. Kenya has opened an investigation into the illegal recruitment of its nationals to fight in the war in Ukraine.

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Sudan Signals Return to Normalcy With Plans to Reopen Khartoum Airport

Sudan signalled a tentative return to normal air travel, with authorities announcing that Khartoum International Airport was ready to resume regional and international flights after years of disruption caused by war. The Sudan Airports Company announced that Khartoum International Airport is operationally ready to receive both regional and international flights, following the completion of preparatory measures. The declaration follows assurances from Sudan's prime minister, Kamil Idris, who has promised to remove obstacles facing the country's airports and to extend full support for infrastructure upgrades in accordance with global standards. However, aviation experts warn that without financial reforms, the sector's recovery will remain fragile.