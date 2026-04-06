Africa: All of Africa Today - April 6, 2026

Cameroon's President to Appoint First Vice-President in Over 43 Years

Cameroon's President Paul Biya is set to get a vice-president for the first time in his four-decade rule following controversial constitutional changes backed by parliament. The position was scrapped in 1972. In recent years, the leader of the Senate was expected to act as president, but only until a fresh election was arranged. The opposition said the amendments were hastily drafted and aimed at consolidating power. Even one senator from Biya's party described the process as "suspicious". The world's oldest serving leader won an eighth term in power last October with 53.7% of the vote in an election that the opposition said was rigged.

Migrant Tragedy as Boat Sinks Near Libya, Survivors Rescued

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At least two people have died and dozens more are missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea. A total of 32 survivors were rescued out of more than 100 people who were believed to be on board the small boat when it capsized. The small boat departed Libya and capsized in a search-and-rescue zone that is supposed to be handled by Libyan authorities. German NGO Sea-Watch said two passing merchant ships rescued the survivors and took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a key entry point into Europe for migrants crossing the Mediterranean. At least 683 migrants have drowned or gone missing in their attempts to cross the Mediterranean in 2026 so far, according to data from the UN's International Organization for Migration.

Senegal Bans Ministerial Travel Amid Oil Price Surge

Senegal banned government ministers from non-essential foreign travel after rising global oil prices, driven by conflict involving Iran, placed increased pressure on the economy. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said oil prices had nearly doubled from budgeted levels. Sonko postponed his own trips to Niger, Spain and France as part of the restrictions. He said that the minister of mines would announce further measures to curb government spending in the coming week. Despite a fledgling oil and gas industry, Senegal relies heavily on importing fuel. The move mirrored broader actions across Africa, where governments introduced measures such as fuel tax cuts and electricity rationing to cope with the economic impact of rising energy costs.

DR Congo to Accept 'Third-Country' Deportees Under Trump Agreement

The Democratic Republic of the Congo announced it would begin receiving "third-country" deportees from the United States under a temporary agreement with President Donald Trump. The Congolese government said the US would cover all costs and described the arrangement as a gesture of international solidarity. It did not disclose how many deportees were expected. The deal forms part of broader US efforts to send migrants to third countries. The policy has drawn criticism from legal experts and rights groups over human rights and due process concerns, particularly for individuals sent to countries where they have no ties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigerian Army Rescues 31 Worshippers After Deadly Easter Raid

Nigeria's army said that it had rescued 31 worshippers taken hostage during an attack on a church in northwestern Kaduna state. The assault in Ariko village targeted both a Catholic and an evangelical church during Easter services. Seven people were killed and several others were abducted. The military, however, said five victims were found dead at the scene. The attack took place despite the police chief ordering a "massive security deployment" including at places of worship during Easter. For years, several states in northwest and central Nigeria, including Kaduna, have been terrorized by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, which carry out mass kidnappings for ransom and ⁠village raids. The security situation has drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, who has characterized the violence in Nigeria as a "genocide" of Christians.

Ruto Vows to Dismantle Oil Cartels After 'Artificial' Fuel Crisis

Kenya's President William Ruto has vowed a firm crackdown on oil cartels in the petroleum sector as investigations intensify into an alleged artificial fuel shortage that has rocked Kenya's energy industry and triggered the arrest and resignation of top officials. The authorities investigated allegations that senior officials manipulated fuel stock data to create a false supply crisis. Kenya's petroleum supply chain has already seen a number of high-level resignations and arrests as a result of increased scrutiny. The government has warned that those involved in corruption and manipulation will be held accountable.