Africa: All of Africa Today - April 7, 2026

Sudan Marks April 6 Anniversary with Renewed Calls for Civilian Rule

Sudanese political parties and civil groups marked the seventh anniversary of the April 6 sit-in in Khartoum by renewing calls for an immediate end to the war and a return to civilian rule. The anniversary commemorates the mass protest that culminated in the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir five days later in 2019. The date also echoes the April 6, 1985, uprising that toppled Jaafar Nimeiri, and is widely seen as a defining moment in Sudan's modern political history and a continuing source of inspiration for pro-democracy movements. Sovereignty Council President Lt. Gen. Abdelfattah El Burhan used the occasion to position the army as aligned with the people. He said that he had stood among thousands of demonstrators outside the military leadership. He said that the army had sided with them. However, political responses revealed deep divisions. The National Umma Party called for intensified peaceful mobilisation and rejected military-led authority. The Alliance of Forces of Radical Change demanded an immediate ceasefire, civilian protection, and accountability for the 2019 sit-in crackdown. Observers say the anniversary occurs at a time when Sudan continues to struggle with a protracted conflict that has resulted in widespread displacement and humanitarian suffering, with calls for a negotiated settlement becoming increasingly louder.

Heavy Rains Kill 29, Cause Widespread Damage in Angola

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At least 29 people died after heavy rains struck Angola's Luanda and Benguela provinces, according to the Civil Protection and Firefighters (SPCB). The storms caused widespread destruction, including the collapse of 114 houses and damage to several others in Benguela. Four vehicles were also swept away by the waters. In Luanda, six people have been reported dead, one is missing, and more than 33,000 people have been affected. Flooding affected thousands of homes and infrastructure, including fallen trees, power poles, and flooded health facilities.

Cameroon's Biya Appoints Son to Powerful Vice President, Military Roles

Cameroon's President Paul Biya appointed his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as Vice President, Head of the Armed Forces, and Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence. The appointments were confirmed by an official presidential decree issued from Yaoundé on April 4, 2026. Cameroon's power structure has been restructured, with both military and executive authority now vested in the president's son. Biya has been the president of Cameroon since 1982. According to analysts, this development is likely to intensify scrutiny of governance, institutional independence, and the concentration of power in the country. However, there are some supporters who maintain the decision is legal and necessary in order to strengthen coordination and stability as the country continues to face security challenges.

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Somalia Set for First Offshore Oil Drilling in 'Historic Milestone'

Somalia announced that it was ready to begin its first offshore oil drilling operations, with a Turkish government-owned drilling vessel expected to arrive off its coast soon. Petroleum Minister Dahir Shire described the development as a "historic milestone." A drilling operation, led by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, aims to tap potentially vast offshore reserves in the Arabian Sea. It will carry out deep water drilling at sites identified by recent surveys that mapped the country's hydrocarbon potential. Somali Foreign Minister Ali Omar said the oil drilling campaign would reinforce Turkey's role as a "trusted long-term partner" in development. The initiative followed a 2024 production-sharing agreement between the two countries.

Eritrea Football Victory Overshadowed by Player Disappearances in South Africa

Seven players from the Eritrea national football team reportedly failed to return home after their historic victory over Eswatini. While some of their teammates flew back from South Africa, the seven are said to have absconded. The disappearances cast a shadow over the team's milestone qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations group stages for the first time in 19 years. Many Eritrean fans had been hoping that the victory over Eswatini would lead to a renaissance of Eritrean football. The incident echoed a pattern seen over the past two decades. Eritrean athletes have repeatedly sought asylum abroad.