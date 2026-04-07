Liberia: Owecc-L Executive Director Urges National Reflection On Liberia's April Tragedies

Monrovia, Liberia, April 7, 2026 -- The Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), Dr. Jallah Barbu, is urging all Liberians, both at home and abroad, to solemnly reflect on three painful events in the nation's history that occurred during the month of April.

These moments, he emphasized, remain defining chapters in Liberia's collective memory and underscore the urgent need to confront impunity.

Dr. Barbu highlighted April 14, 1979; April 12, 1980; and April 6, 1996, as pivotal dates that continue to shape Liberia's pursuit of peace, justice, accountability, and reconciliation:

April 14, 1979 - The Rice Riots: What began as a protest against economic hardship escalated into widespread unrest, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property.

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April 12, 1980 - Military Coup: Less than a year later, Liberia was thrust into instability and fear following a violent coup, which dismantled governance structures and deepened national uncertainty.

April 6, 1996 - Civil Conflict Massacre: Years later, Liberia endured one of the most devastating episodes of its civil war, marked by mass killings, destruction of communities, and lasting scars on survivors and families.

"These events are not just dates on the calendar," Dr. Barbu stated. "They are solemn reminders of the human cost of conflict, the fragility of peace, and the consequences of impunity."

He reminded everyone of the need to act urgently and more decisively, especially in concluding the process to pass the laws establishing both the War and Economic Crimes Court and the Anti-Corruption Court, noting that the drafts of these laws were finalized in December 2025.

He reaffirmed that the process to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court is well advanced, assuring Liberians that justice and accountability are within reach. OWECC-L emphasizes that remembrance must go beyond reflection, serving as a call to action to ensure Liberia never returns to such dark days.

Dr. Barbu called on all stakeholders -- including government institutions, civil society organizations, international partners, and community leaders -- to continue supporting transitional justice efforts, stressing that national healing requires collective responsibility, and every Liberian has a role to play.