Africa: All of Africa Today - April 9, 2026

Ugandan President Museveni to Be Sworn On May 12

President Yoweri Museveni is set to be sworn in for his seventh term in office on May 12, 2026, following his victory in the January 15 presidential elections. Alan Kasujja, Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, confirmed that the ceremony will take place at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme, Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status. Museveni secured re-election after obtaining 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65% of the total valid votes cast. His closest rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the musician and opposition leader better known as Bobi Wine, had 24.72%. Museveni, 82, has led Uganda since seizing power through an armed rebellion in January 1986.

Court Postpones Key Ruling in Rwanda Genocide Case

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A French court has postponed its ruling on whether to dismiss allegations of genocide against Agathe Habyarimana, the widow of Rwanda's former president, and finally end 18 years of investigation. A decision is now expected on 6 May. She had been accused of being part of a Hutu inner circle that planned the 1994 killings of about 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis. Habyarimana, who fled Rwanda with French military assistance after her husband's assassination and had lived in France since 1998, faced repeated extradition attempts from Kigali. The case against her has been open since 2008, when a French-based victims' association filed a legal complaint. It has already been closed without charges three times, but each time, prosecutors have appealed the decision or requested a new probe. Prosecutors challenged the latest dismissal in August 2025.

Gambia Appoints First Prosecutor for Jammeh-Era Crimes

British barrister Martin Hackett has been appointed as The Gambia's first special prosecutor to try those responsible for human rights abuses carried out during the 22-year rule of former president Yahya Jammeh. He went into exile in 2017. Hackett will head a newly created office charged with dealing with the cases from a period characterised by widespread repression, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) was set up to document the extent of the alleged abuses. The TRRC, which heard harrowing testimony from victims, former security operatives and other witnesses, also called for reparations to be paid to the victims, warning that failure to act risked entrenching impunity. Jammeh has previously denied wrongdoing and is believed to be living in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria Launches Mass Trial of 500 Terror Suspects

Nigeria has begun the prosecution of more than 500 people accused of involvement in militant attacks in one of the country's largest ever terrorism trials. The suspects face charges linked to aiding and abetting terrorism, particularly in the north-east, where an insurgency by the Boko Haram Islamist group began 17 years ago. The mass trial opened at a high court in the capital, Abuja, where 227 suspects were arraigned before 10 judges. Hundreds of people have lost their lives in bombings and various attacks across Nigeria this year alone. The proceedings, held under tight security and observed by international groups, came amid ongoing violence across the country. Analysts described the trial as a key milestone, though warning that some long-detained suspects could still be released.

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Over 300 Aid Workers Killed in 2025 - UN

At least 326 humanitarian workers were killed across 21 countries in 2025, bringing the total killed over three years to over 1,010. The International Red Cross warned the Security Council that "we are losing our humanity in war." According to UN aid coordinator Tom Fletcher, more than 560 people died in Gaza and the West Bank, 130 in Sudan, 60 in South Sudan, 25 in Ukraine and 25 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The UN relief chief challenged Member States, asking why humanitarians continue to be killed despite a recent Security Council resolution which spoke with moral urgency "about ending violence" against aid workers. Humanitarian leaders warned that misinformation, restricted access, and declining funding were further undermining aid efforts. They urged governments to uphold international law and protect those working on the frontlines.