Nigeria: 'Over 50 Killed in Accidental Bombing' At Borno-Yobe Border Market

No fewer than 56 people, mostly traders, are feared dead, while 14 others have been hospitalized following an airstrike on a weekly market along the Borno-Yobe border.

The incident occurred at Jilli Market, located between Gubio and Geidam Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states, on Saturday.

The airstrike was suspected to have been carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

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The weekly market usually attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities, including Gubio, Chiweram, and Benisheikh in Borno State, as well as Gurokayeya and Geidam in Yobe State.

Multiple sources said the fighter jet that carried out the operation was tracking a group of suspected insurgents believed to have visited the market to collect levies from traders and obtain supplies. However, the strike reportedly missed its intended target.

An eyewitness said at least 56 people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Geidam, Yobe State.

"The incident happened around 2:46 p.m. while business activities were ongoing. Four fighter jets carried out the attack, though the fourth jet was not clearly visible. We only heard the sound of explosions.

"I counted 56 corpses myself and helped rescue two injured people, taking them to the hospital. I believe the number of casualties may be higher, as more bodies are still being recovered," the source said.

When contacted, the councillor of Fichimaram Ward, Malam Lawan Zanna, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, stating that about 20 people had been admitted to the Specialist Hospital in Geidam.

"The incident occurred at Jilli village's weekly market under Fichimaram Ward in Geidam LGA. From the information available to us, it was an airstrike.

"When the jets launched their attack, people panicked and began to run, but the strikes continued. As we speak, over 30 people have been killed.

"More than 20 people were hospitalized in Geidam. Two were referred to the Teaching Hospital in Damaturu. Out of those receiving treatment, nine have died, bringing the death toll to over 30," he said.

The Special Adviser to the Yobe State Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Abdulsalam Dahiru (rtd), confirmed the incident, but said it occurred within Borno State.

"I have spoken with the chairman of Geidam Local Government, who informed me that Jilli village falls under Gubio LGA of Borno State. You may contact officials in Maiduguri for further details," he said.

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As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Nigerian Air Force regarding the incident.