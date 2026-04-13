Nigeria: NAF Probes Borno-Yobe Border Market Accidental Bombing

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dispatched a fact-finding team to investigate reports of an accidental airstrike on a weekly market in Jilli, located along the Borno-Yobe border.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on Sunday ordered an immediate probe into the incident, stressing that the service treats reports of civilian harm with "utmost seriousness and empathy."

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement issued in response to an enquiry by Daily Trust regarding the reported strike.

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Daily Trust reports that at least 56 people, mostly traders, were feared killed, while 14 others were hospitalised following the airstrike on the market.

Responding to the development, Ejodame called for calm and assured that the Air Force would thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken note of reports alleging that an air strike conducted on Saturday, 11 April 2026, may have affected a local market in Jilli, resulting in civilian casualties," he said.

"The Service treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy, as the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations.

"In line with this commitment, the CAS has directed the immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to proceed to the location on a fact-finding mission."

He added that the NAF remains committed to professionalism, accountability and transparency, and would collaborate with relevant authorities and community representatives to establish the facts.

"While this process is ongoing, the Service respectfully urges the public and the media to refrain from speculation and allow the review to proceed without prejudice.

"The Nigerian Air Force reassures all citizens of its steadfast resolve to protect both national security and civilian lives, while ensuring that every credible concern is addressed with the diligence and seriousness it deserves," he said.