Nigeria: Civilians Feared Dead As NAF Airstrike Reportedly Hits Borno-Yobe Border Market

Several civilians are feared dead following a reported airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a market along the Borno-Yobe border.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Dilli Market in Yobe State, a busy trading hub located near Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said authorities were aware of the incident but had yet to establish the number of casualties.

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"We are aware of the incident that occurred at Dilli Market along the Borno-Yobe border, and we are currently gathering information on what transpired," he said.

"At this moment, we do not have confirmed casualty figures, as details are still being verified. Security agencies are on the ground assessing the situation, while efforts are ongoing to ensure proper documentation and response, after which the public will be duly informed with accurate and official updates."

Dilli Market serves as a major commercial centre, attracting traders and buyers from surrounding communities, including Giedam in Yobe State, as well as Gubio, Chibok axis areas, and Benisheikh in Borno State.

Local sources indicated that the airstrike occurred during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents believed to be active in the area. According to one source, insurgents often visit the market to collect levies from traders and procure supplies.

Another source in Damaturu said the fighter jet was tracking suspected insurgents but may have missed its intended target.

"At least 10 people were killed, while several others sustained injuries," the source said, although this figure has not been officially confirmed.

Emergency responders were still attending to the situation as of press time, with injured victims reportedly receiving treatment at medical facilities in Giedam and Damaturu.

The Nigerian Air Force has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.