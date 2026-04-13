Nigeria: NAF Jet Kills Over 200 Civilians

Civil society organisations and security experts have expressed strong displeasure at the airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on a weekly market along the Borno-Yobe border, which reportedly killed over 200 people, mostly traders, and left many others injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Jilli Market, located between Gubio and Geidam local government areas of Borno and Yobe states, respectively.

The airstrike was reportedly carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents operating in the area.

In an earlier statement on Sunday, the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), through its spokesperson, Sani Uba, said scores of terrorists were neutralised in the strike.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that their vehicles were destroyed, while surviving elements were seen fleeing in different directions.

However, amid emerging reports of civilian casualties, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a subsequent statement, announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

The NAF said it took the allegations seriously and had activated its Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to carry out a fact-finding mission at the scene.

The weekly market attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities, including Gubio, Futchimiram and Benisheikh in Borno State, as well as Gurokayeya and Geidam in Yobe State.

Multiple sources said the fighter jet involved in the operation was tracking a group of suspected insurgents believed to have visited the market to collect levies from traders and obtain supplies.

An eyewitness, Umar Bomai, told Daily Trust that about 200 traders were killed in Jilli village, located in Futchimiram ward of Geidam LGA, adding that the airstrike occurred when the market was bustling with trading activities.

"The incident happened while business activities were ongoing. Initially, we saw one jet circling the market and thought it was providing security. However, the situation changed when more jets arrived, making four in total.

"We suddenly heard a loud explosion, not knowing it was an airstrike. Before we realised what was happening, the jets began striking the area, and people started running for their lives.

"Despite people trying to escape, the strikes continued. We counted about 200 corpses at the scene, and the number may be higher," he said.

Another resident, Babagana Bukar, whose father was among the victims, said the death toll could exceed 200 as more bodies continue to be discovered.

"The number of those killed could be more than 200. Some died in the market, while others were killed in nearby bushes as they tried to flee.

"Even in the hospital, 11 of the admitted patients have died while receiving treatment. We are still counting and recovering more bodies," he said.

When contacted, the councillor of Futchimiram ward, Malam Lawan Zanna, said about 200 people were killed in the incident.

"We are yet to gather the actual number of those that have been killed, but an eyewitness has confirmed to me that over 200 people have been killed in the airstrike.

"Perhaps available data on the number of casualties will be known tomorrow but right now, all I can tell you is that we have 24 people admitted in the Specialist Hospital Geidam and the Teaching Hospital Damaturu," Zanna said.

Reuters, quoting locals, also reports that 200 civilians were killed in the airstrike, corroborating the figures given by the counsellor and residents who spoke to our correspondents.

Yobe confirms civilian casualties, community appeals for blood donors

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) described the incident as an accidental airstrike affecting civilians at Jilli Saturday Market in Gubio LGA of Borno State.

According to the agency, some of the victims were traders from Geidam LGA in Yobe State.

SEMA said following directives from Governor Mai Mala Buni, it had activated emergency response mechanisms and deployed assessment teams to the affected area.

The agency urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, particularly regarding casualty figures, while assuring residents that efforts are ongoing to provide humanitarian assistance.

The Yobe State Government also confirmed that scores of civilians, mostly traders, were killed in the airstrike.

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Yobe State Governor, Brig. Gen. Abdulsalam Dahiru (rtd), said, "The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted an airstrike mission on Jilli, a known Boko Haram stronghold in Gubio LGA of Borno State, on Saturday, April 11, 2025.

"Some residents of Geidam LGA who had gone to the Jilli weekly market were affected. They have been evacuated to the Specialist Hospital in Geidam and are receiving treatment."

The government reiterated that Jilli remains a known insurgent enclave and part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations, while urging residents to remain calm.

A community volunteer, Idriss Alhaji Baffa, told Daily Trust that the Specialist Hospital in Geidam is overwhelmed and in urgent need of beds and blood donors.

"There is no bed space in the hospital. Some patients are being treated on the floor, while others are receiving care inside vehicles due to lack of space.

"Many patients urgently need blood transfusions. While some people are willing to donate, matches are limited. The situation is very critical, and we need immediate assistance," he said.

Accidental airstrikes on civilians in Nigeria

There have been multiple incidents of accidental airstrikes on civilians during military operations in Nigeria, resulting in hundreds of deaths over the years.

A previous tally by Daily Trust on December 9, 2023, and other sources outline the incidents as follows:

On March 16, 2014, a misfired airstrike targeting terrorists in Kayamla village, Borno State, led to the deaths of at least 10 civilians. On January 17, 2017, in Rann, Borno State, over 100 people were killed when a jet mistakenly bombed a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Red Cross aid workers distributing food.

In December 2017, at least 35 people were killed and about 3,000 homes destroyed when communities of Shafaron and Nvi in Adamawa State were erroneously struck by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during an operation.

A similar mistaken airstrike in Daglun community, Borno State, led to the deaths of 20 civilians on February 28, 2018.

The same tragedy occurred in Tangaram and Ajia villages in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State on April 11, 2019, when at least six children were killed and 17 others injured after a raid intended for bandits accidentally hit the villages.

Further incidents were recorded in Gajigana and Mainok communities in Borno State on July 2, 2019, and April 25, 2021, resulting in 13 civilian casualties and the deaths of 30 soldiers, respectively.

In April 2020, 17 people were killed in Sakotoku, Borno State, when women and children gathered under a mango tree were mistakenly struck.

In June 2021, a mistaken jet bombardment in Gengu and Argida communities in Niger State struck wedding guests and other civilians.

In September 2021, Buhari village in Yobe State was hit by an erroneous airstrike that left about a dozen civilians dead.

Similarly, on September 26, 2021, in Kwatar Daban Masara near Lake Chad in Borno State, at least 20 fishermen were mistakenly killed by a military aircraft targeting terrorist camps.

In December 2022, Mutumji in the Dausadau Emirate of Maru LGA, Zamfara State, witnessed a mistaken airstrike that killed 64 civilians during an operation targeting armed groups.

On February 20, 2022, in Nachade village in the Niger Republic, Nigerian airstrikes affected seven children and injured five others.

In January 2023, in Doma, Nasarawa State, over 40 herders were killed after being mistaken for bandits in a NAF strike. On December 3, 2023, in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, a military drone strike during an Islamic religious gathering killed about 120 people.

In December 2024, in Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa communities in Sokoto State, a mistaken airstrike killed 13 civilians despite targeting Lakurawa terrorists.

On January 11, 2025, in Dangebe village, Zamfara State, 15 people were killed after civilians were mistakenly identified as bandits and bombed.

In June 2025, in Maru LGA, Zamfara State, a military strike mistakenly killed 20 vigilantes during an operation targeting criminal elements.

Amnesty int'l, others condemn killings, demand justice

Amnesty International Nigeria, Civil society organisations (CSOs) and security analysts have called for full public disclosure of findings into incidents involving civilian casualties, insisting that authorities must ensure accountability for any errors or negligence.

They said beyond investigations, affected victims and their families should receive adequate compensation and necessary support.

Isa Sanusi, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement, condemned the military air strike, saying the incident lays bare the military's disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.

He said, "Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone's standard. Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful, outrageous and lays bare the Nigerian military's shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.

"This is unlawful and excessive force on a catastrophic scale. It is yet another tragic example where Nigeria's armed forces are found applying deadly military tactics to a security operation. The Nigerian authorities must immediately and impartially investigate the incident and ensure that suspected perpetrators are held to account."

A security analyst, Dr. Kabiru Adamu, in a chat with Daily Trust, said the Nigerian Air Force should clearly state the intended target, outline the sequence of events that led to the civilian casualties and ensure adequate compensation for the victims.

He said, "To address these devastating events, a systemic overhaul of the military's air campaign is required. This must focus on intelligence, targeting procedures, civilian harm mitigation, accountability, and advanced equipment.

"As first steps, the MoD, DHQ and NAF should commence transparent investigations into the recent airstrike. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) should publicly confirm its involvement, clarify the intended target, and detail the sequence of events.

"There should also be a demonstrable compensation measure where a standard system for 'condolence' or 'solatium' payments to victims' families for death, injury, and property damage, regardless of fault.

"The other systemic & long-term policy reforms, including the institutionalisation of civilian protection through the full implementation of the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR) Board and its Action Plan, ensuring it is well-resourced and has authority across all branches.

"The Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministries of Defence, Interior and Police Affairs should develop a binding national Protection of Civilians (PoC) Policy for all security forces to standardize practices and ensure coordination.

"Additionally, the government should strengthen legal frameworks to ensure that all operations comply with National and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), specifically the principles of distinction and proportionality.

"Here there is a need for NAF to adopt multi-layered verification for airstrike authorization. Drills to handle dynamic or 'fleeting' targets must emphasize that civilians are never a legitimate target. Added to the above are specialized PoC training for all levels of military training, from basic to command. Using virtual reality tools can help personnel understand civilian perspectives in conflict zones.

"Tied to the above is the need for enhanced Air-Ground Coordination, which requires NAF to assign dedicated Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to ground units for real-time coordination and identification of targets.

"In conclusion, there is a need for technological and equipment upgrades, including Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), Advanced ISR Capabilities, Modern Targeting Pods, and AI-Assisted Target Recognition. NAF should also pursue enhanced Community Engagement to build trust through dialogue to encourage intelligence-sharing. Apologizing for mistakes and implementing a transparent compensation system can help rebuild trust."

Similarly, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), condemned the airstrike on civilians.

He said, "We find it disturbing that evidence from similar cases reveals recurring structural gaps, such as weak intelligence verification, lack of precision-targeting capacity, and pressure for rapid results. Airstrikes often rely on single-source or outdated intelligence, especially in environments where insurgents are embedded among civilians. Military units under constant pressure to neutralise threats quickly may also lower verification thresholds.

"As a matter of urgency, we demand an independent investigation and accountability through a credible, civilian-led panel comprising the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), civil society organisations, and international observers where necessary. There must also be public disclosure of findings, accountability for errors or negligence, and adequate compensation and support for victims and their families."

Jilli airstrike a devastating failure - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the airstrike as a devastating failure. While condemning the incident, Atiku said it was disheartening that Nigerians had once again been reduced to collateral damage.

The opposition leader, in a post on his social media platform, said the value of Nigerian lives demands an urgent review, accountability and decisive action to prevent a recurrence.

"The Jilli market airstrike that killed scores of innocent traders is not just tragic, but a devastating failure that must outrage every conscience. While targeting insurgents, innocent Nigerians were once again reduced to collateral damage," Atiku wrote.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain lamented the continued vulnerability of citizens, questioning how long Nigerians would remain unsafe "both from terrorists and from the very operations meant to protect them."

Referencing a recent situation in the Middle East, Atiku said, "Just a few days ago, the United States deployed over 150 aircraft and spent an estimated $300 million to rescue just one pilot in Iran, even destroying equipment worth over $100 million each to protect a single life. That is the value they place on one citizen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Here at home, we must ask: what is the value of Nigerian lives? This demands urgent review, accountability, and decisive action to prevent a recurrence."

Atiku also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities, stating that Nigeria must uphold its duty to protect its citizens.

"That is the ultimate essence of national security," he added.

Terrorists neutralised -Operation Hadin Kai

The spokesperson of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Sani Uba, said the target area was struck with high accuracy and scores of terrorists were neutralised in the strike.

He said, "The post-strike assessment confirmed that the target area was struck with high accuracy, resulting in the destruction of the identified terrorist logistics enclave.

"Scores of terrorists were neutralised in the strike, with their vehicles and technicals destroyed, while surviving elements were observed fleeing in multiple directions.

"Intelligence further indicates that the neutralised elements were in the final stages of receiving logistics from couriers, for coordinated attacks on troop locations within the Gubio axis.

"This decisive action has therefore significantly disrupted imminent terrorist plans and degraded their operational capability within the Theatre."

NAF to probe civilian casualties

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has commenced an investigation into reports alleging that the airstrike resulted in civilian casualties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Service took allegations seriously and was treating the matter with urgency and empathy.

According to him, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to conduct an on-the-spot assessment and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"The Nigerian Air Force has taken note of reports alleging that an airstrike conducted on Saturday, 11 April 2026, may have affected a local market in Jilli, resulting in civilian casualties.

"The Service treats all reports of possible civilian harm with the utmost seriousness and empathy, as the protection of innocent lives remains central to all NAF operations," the statement read.

Ejodame added that the investigation team had been mandated to carry out a thorough fact-finding mission, working closely with relevant authorities and community representatives.

Borno closed Jilli market 5 years ago - Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has said that the state government closed the Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago after they became notorious hubs allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

In a statement on Sunday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the governor warned residents against aiding, harbouring or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents.

"I have been properly briefed on the airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli Market, a border town between Borno and Yobe states. Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago. I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter," he said.

From Habibu I. Gimba (Damaturu), Haruna G. Yaya (Maiduguri), John Chuks Azu & Idowu Isamotu (Abuja)