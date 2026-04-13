Nigeria: Atiku Condemns Jilli Airstrike, Demands Accountability

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the reported airstrike on Jilli market on the Borno-Yobe border, calling it a "devastating failure" and demanding urgent accountability from military authorities.

LEADERSHIP reported that the Jilli airstrike by Nigerian Air Force operation reportedly occurred on Saturday evening targeting insurgents. The incident reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties, with reports of 56 to over 200 traders killed and others injured, amid a coordinated effort under Operation HADIN KAI.

Reacting in a statement posted on X on Sunday, Atiku expressed outrage over the loss of civilian lives, warning that repeated incidents of this nature continue to erode public trust in security operations.

"The Jilli market airstrike that killed scores of innocent traders is not just tragic, but a devastating failure that must outrage every conscience," he said.

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He criticised what he described as a recurring pattern in which civilians are caught in the crossfire during military offensives, despite being the very people such operations are meant to protect.

"While targeting insurgents, innocent Nigerians were once again reduced to collateral damage. How long will citizens remain unsafe both from terrorists and from the very operations meant to protect them?" he asked.

Drawing a comparison with international military standards, Atiku referenced a recent United States operation to underscore the premium placed on human life.

"Just a few days ago, the United States deployed over 150 aircraft and spent an estimated $300 million to rescue just one pilot in Iran, even destroying equipment worth over $100 million each to protect a single life," he said.

"That is the value they place on one citizen. Here at home, we must ask: what is the value of Nigerian lives?"

The former vice-president called for a comprehensive review of military tactics and stronger safeguards to prevent civilian casualties in future operations.

"This demands urgent review, accountability, and decisive action to prevent a recurrence," he added.

He also extended condolences to the families of victims and affected communities, stressing the need for the government to prioritise the protection of its citizens.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families and affected communities. Nigeria must uphold its duty to protect its citizens. That is the ultimate essence of national security," he said.

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Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed carrying out air operations in the area but did not directly address reports of civilian casualties.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Force said it conducted "precision follow-up mop-up airstrikes on identified terrorist locations within the Jilli axis of Borno State on April 11, 2026."

According to the statement, the operation was executed in coordination with the Nigerian Army under Operation HADIN KAI, as part of ongoing efforts to degrade insurgent strongholds in the region.