Nigeria: Scores Killed, Many Injured in NAF Accidental Bombing At Borno-Yobe Market

According to report, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike has resulted in civilian casualties killing over 40 and injuring over 10 persons mostly traders.

Sources said the incident occurred Saturday evening at Jilli Market, located in Yobe State near Gubio local government area of Borno State.

It was reported that the market attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities, including Giedam, Gubio, Chiweram and Benisheikh.

According to the sources, the airstrike was carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

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The insurgents were said to have visited the market to collect levies from traders and obtain supplies.

Another source said the fighter jet was tracking a group of suspected insurgents at the time of the strike ,but did not hit the intended target.

'The insurgents came to the market to collect taxes from traders and gather logistics.

'At least 40 people were killed, and others sustained injuries,' the source said.

The casualty figure remains unconfirmed. It was however reported that the injured victims are receiving treatment at hospitals in Yobe State.

The Yobe State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim confirmed the development , but said no official casualty figures were available as of the time of filing this report.

Abdulkarim said, "We are aware of the incident that occurred at Dilli Market along the Borno-Yobe border, and we are currently gathering information on what transpired. At this moment, we do not have confirmed casualty figures, as details are still being verified.

"Security agencies are on the ground assessing the situation, while efforts are ongoing to ensure proper documentation and response, after which the public will be duly informed with accurate and official updates."