Africa: All of Africa Today - April 14, 2026

Benin's Finance Minister Wadagni Wins Presidential Election in Landslide Vote

Benin's Minister of Finance Romuald Wadagni has secured a landslide victory in the country's presidential election with more than 94% of the votes, according to provisional results. Wadagni, 49, is the candidate of the alliance between the Progressive Union Renewal (UPR) and the Republican Bloc (BR). He had been widely tipped to win after being endorsed by outgoing President Patrice Talon. Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe of the Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin party acknowledged his defeat. Talon is stepping down after completing two full five-year terms. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) election observation mission praised "a peaceful atmosphere" and "the smooth running of the election." However, analysts noted before the election that Talon had systematically restricted political participation during his presidency with a variety of measures.

Ex-Nigerian Oil Minister Denies Bribery Claims in UK Court

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Former Nigerian petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, accused of being treated to luxury home stays and lavish spending sprees in the UK in exchange for granting government contracts, has denied asking for or taking bribes. She told a London jury that she never abused her office and did not solicit or accept bribes, despite facing six counts under the UK Bribery Act. Alison-Madueke firmly rejected allegations that she received financial advantages from oil businessmen in exchange for favourable treatment, insisting that any benefits linked to her were either reimbursed or grossly misrepresented by investigators. She said money spent on her behalf was reimbursed by the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), adding that a service company was set up in London to handle the logistics because the financial structure of the NNPC was in a mess. She is standing trial alongside oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother, Doye Agama, who are also facing charges related to alleged bribery. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Sudan War Enters Fourth Year as Civilian Toll Mounts

Sudan's war is now in its fourth year, and civilians continue to be killed, displaced, and subjected to widespread sexual violence, according to the UN's top humanitarian official in the country, who called for urgent action to halt the fighting and protect civilians. Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, said the crisis is following a grim pattern of repeated abuses and repeated suffering. Brown pointed to reports from the UN human rights office and humanitarian partners showing widespread rape and gang rape, especially in Darfur. She also mentioned mass killings around El Fasher. In this area, she said 6,000 people were killed in three days according to verified information, while the real number could be higher. Brown called for urgent global action to address the drivers of the conflict.

Nigeria Air Force Probes Deadly Market Airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force has said it has launched an investigation after dozens of civilians were reportedly killed in an airstrike on a market. The strike happened at Jilli market, along the border between Borno and Yobe states, as military aircraft were hunting Islamist militants. Dozens of people were killed in airstrikes carried out by Nigeria's military, which claimed to be targeting militants. The death toll is estimated to vary widely from at least 56 to over 200. In a statement, the NAF said it had sent a team "to immediately proceed to the location on a fact-finding mission on the allegation". There have been several incidents in Nigeria's northeast in recent years in which military air operations against Islamist insurgents have mistakenly struck civilians, including in villages, camps for internally displaced persons, and markets.

Zimbabwe Orders Recall of Defective Antibiotic Batch Over Potency Fears

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has ordered the recall of a batch of Azithromycin 500mg tablets after identifying defects that could reduce the drug's effectiveness in treating bacterial infections. The regulator said the affected batch, numbered 24050191, was produced by Indoco Remedies Limited and is being withdrawn up to the retail level. The affected batch, produced by Indoco Remedies Limited, was withdrawn following a voluntary alert from the manufacturer after stability testing showed it failed dissolution standards. MCAZ said the issue was detected during a 24-month study, specifically in dissolution testing, which assesses how a drug releases its active ingredient in the body. Patients who may have purchased the product are being urged to return it to the point of sale, while those who have recently used it are advised to seek medical advice.

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Ghana Footballer Killed in Armed Attack on Team Bus

Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong has died after suspected armed robbers attacked a bus carrying his team, Berekum Chelsea, as they returned from a league match. According to the Police, a VIP bus carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea was travelling from Samreboi to Berekum when it was attacked by six armed men. Three of the attackers were wielding pump-action guns. Frimpong sustained gunshot wounds and died while receiving treatment. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressed its "profound shock and deep sorrow", describing the 20-year-old as a "promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league". The Police assured the public that the perpetrators would be arrested and urged residents to remain calm as investigations continued.