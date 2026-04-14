Togo: Liberia's Handball Governance Dispute Deepens After Togo Tournament Failure

Monrovia — The Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) is locked in a bitter, multi-year leadership struggle that has reached a boiling point, with rival factions trading accusations of "impersonation" and "administrative sabotage" while the sport's international future hangs by a thread.

The dispute, which traces back to 2018, centers on a contested coup against LNHA President J. Mason Saweler. A faction of players and coaches maintains that Saweler was ousted by a two-thirds majority of the executive committee.

Saweler, however, has dismissed the move as a "legal nullity," supported by a Justice Ministry legal opinion.

"The act of the non-executive committee members is ultra vires.what is not done legally is not done at all," stated Counselor-at-Law J. Abel Knight in a formal legal brief.

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The crisis has now escalated to the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) and the International Handball Federation (IHF). In an official communication dated April 8, 2026, the CAHB confirmed it had referred the matter to its Arbitration Commission, pending a €2,500 filing fee.

Two Presidents, One Federation?

The confusion was on full display during the recent International Handball Trophy qualifiers in Lomé, Togo. While Saweler remains the recognized head in some legal circles, Aratus J. Larkpor acted as president during the competition, receiving the backing of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC).

Saweler has accused the LNOC of "misleading" international partners and violating sporting ethics.

Conversely, supporters of the current traveling delegation point to active engagements with CAHB President Dr. Mansourou Aremou in Togo as evidence of the federation's continued functionality.

Disaster in Lomé: Stranded at the Border

While the leadership battled in the boardrooms, the national U-18 and U-20 teams faced a literal roadblock. The Liberian delegation, which included Marlee Velma Boakai, daughter of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, and Representative Steve Tequah, was left stranded at the Aflao border for over nine hours.

Despite arriving at the Ghana-Togo border at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 7, Togolese immigration authorities reportedly seized the team's passports and denied them entry until after midnight on Wednesday.

The delay was catastrophic for the players' performance. Having missed their opening matches due to the standoff, both squads struggled to regain focus.

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Nigeria Dominates as Liberia Finishes Bottom

The tournament concluded on Saturday, April 11, with Nigeria's "West African Giants" sweeping both categories.

Nigeria's U-18s crushed Ivory Coast 32-18, while their U-20 counterparts dispatched Benin 39-29 to qualify for the Africa Handball Nations Cup.

Liberia, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of Zone 3.

In the placement matches held Saturday, the U-18 team was heavily beaten 25-05 by host nation Togo, while the U-20 side fell 30-12.

The delegation is expected to return to Monrovia via Air Côte d'Ivoire

A "Dark Chapter" Looming

Despite the poor results, CAHB President Dr. Mansourou Aremou offered a glimmer of hope during a roundtable at the Sarakawa Hotel in Lomé, pledging a roadmap for infrastructure and talent development in Liberia.

"The dream of these young athletes will not die," Dr. Aremou stated, while formally apologizing for the border debacle.

However, LNHA Acting Secretary Ibrahiima Massalay warned that if the administrative infighting is not resolved, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) could intervene.

"If the LNOC is sanctioned, every Olympic sport in the country will bear the consequences," Massalay warned. "This could be a dark chapter for Liberian sports."