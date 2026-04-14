Togo/Ghana: Maidens Pip Togo in FIFA U-17 WWC Qualifier

THE Black Maidens secured a crucial 2-0 away victory over Togo in the first leg of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (WWC) qualifier, thanks to a brace from Priscilla Mensah.
Ghana delivered a composed and dominant performance at the Stade de Kégué, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the return leg.
The Black Maidens opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Mensah finished off a well-worked attacking move to take an early lead.
Ghana continued to control possession and dictate the tempo, limiting Togo's chances throughout the first half.
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After the break, the Black Maidens maintained their intensity and were rewarded in the 64th minute when Mensah struck again to seal a deserved 2-0 win.
The result gives Ghana a comfortable cushion heading into the second leg, scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on April 18.
With a two-goal advantage and home support behind them, the Black Maidens will be confident of finishing the job and advancing to the next round of qualifiers. -Ghanafa