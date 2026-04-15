Algeria: Intense Activity Marks First Day of Pope Leo XIV's Landmark Visit to Algeria

Algiers — The first day of Pope Leo XIV's official visit to Algeria was marked Monday by an intense schedule of diplomatic and religious activities, underscoring a shared commitment to interfaith dialogue and global stability. The Sovereign Pontiff, arriving at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was greeted with the highest honors befitting a historic guest.

The visit commenced at Houari Boumediene International Airport, where President Tebboune held an official welcoming ceremony. His Holiness was honored with a 21-gun salute, the playing of both national anthems, and a review of a People's National Army (PNA) honor guard. Following the formal greetings of senior state officials, the two President Tebboune and his guest held bilateral talks in the airport's VIP lounge.

The day continued with a formal reception at the Presidency of the Republic, where both leaders posed for commemorative photos before the national and international media, signaling the diplomatic weight of this first stop on the Pope's African tour.

On Monday afternoon, the focus shifted to Djamaa El-Djazair, where President Tebboune welcomed the Pope to what he described as "a land of ancient history and the meeting point of civilizations." Addressing a distinguished audience at the mosque's Cultural Center, the President of the Republic affirmed Algeria's "full readiness" to work with the Vatican to promote understanding over division and coexistence over discord.

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For his part, Pope Leo XIV expressed his profound admiration for the Algerian people, stating they have "never been defeated by hardships" because of their deep roots in solidarity and community spirit. Accompanied by the Rector, Sheikh Mohamed Maamoune Al-Kacimi Al-Hoceini, the Pope toured the prayer hall and signed the guestbook, marking a milestone in Muslim-Christian relations. The administration of the mosque hailed the visit as a "landmark event" that affirms the global recognition of the monument's cultural and religious influence.

Concluding the evening, Pope Leo XIV visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa. In this symbolic space, he presided over a ceremony that paid homage to the land of Saint Augustine, the great Christian thinker to whose religious order the Pope belongs.

The papal visit to Algeria triggered a wave of positive reactions from religious, political, and civic figures.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the event as "historic," confirming Algeria's role in "building bridges of cooperation between Europe and Africa." Similarly, Ségolène Royal, President of the France-Algeria Association, called it a "universal message" of reconciliation between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

On a spiritual level, the Archbishop of Algiers, Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, noted that the visit "restores depth to the great history of Algeria, the land of Saint Augustine," while the President of the High Islamic Council, Mabrouk Zaid El Kheir, praised the "wisdom and foresight" shared by Algeria and the Vatican.

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As the first day drew to a close, the consensus among observers was clear: the visit has already moved beyond the religious dimension to become a major diplomatic event, positioning Algeria as the point of departure for a renewed message of universal peace and spiritual security.