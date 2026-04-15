Algeria: Pope Leo XIV Arrives At Archaeological Site of Historic Bascilica of Peace

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Pope Leo XIV.
14 April 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Annaba

ANNABA -Pope Leo XIV arrived Tuesday at the archaeological site of Hippone in the city of Annaba, home to the historic Basilica of Peace.

The Pope was accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Arts, Malika Bendouda, and received a guided tour of the site.

The guest of Algeria also laid a wreath and planted an olive branch descended from the tree of Saint Augustine, as a symbol of world peace.

Pope Leo XIV attended musical and vocal performances rooted in Algeria's authentic heritage, conveying messages of love and coexistence.

There was a notable turnout from national and foreign reporters, who arrived in large numbers to cover the Sovereign Pontiff's historic visit to Algeria and the city of Annaba.

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