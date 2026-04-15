Somalia: Former President Warns Somalia Entering 'Dangerous Phase' Amid Electoral Uncertainty

Mogadishu — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo warned Tuesday that Somalia has entered a "dangerous phase" that could affect national security, unity and state institutions, citing uncertainty surrounding elections and the democratic process.

In a statement, Farmaajo said ambiguity over electoral arrangements was the main driver of the current situation, stressing that the mandate of the Federal Parliament expired on April 14, 2026, in line with provisions of Somalia's provisional constitution.

He noted that under Article 60, new parliamentary elections should have been completed before the end of the legislature's term, adding that failure to do so risks creating a constitutional vacuum.

Farmaajo also pointed to Article 69, which he said establishes parliament as the foundation of the legitimacy of state institutions. The absence of a newly elected legislature following the expiration of the previous one could lead to legal and governance risks, including institutional confusion, lack of accountability and potential abuse of power, he said.

The former president further highlighted that only 31 days remain in the current presidential term, as stipulated in Article 91 of the constitution, warning that this timeline increases pressure on the country's political transition.

Farmaajo called for urgent, inclusive political agreement to enable credible and transparent elections, urging leaders to avoid a constitutional gap that could undermine Somalia's stability and statehood.