Mauritania: Authorities Crack Down On Protest Against Rising Transport Fares

press release

On April 5, 2026, police in Nouakchott dispersed a protest against rising fuel prices using tear gas. The demonstration, organised by the president of the Renouveau du Mouvement Démocratique party, was held in response to a reported 10 percent increase in transport fares linked to fuel price hikes.

According to local media, around 60 protesters, including political actors and activists, were arrested. Among them were Wajaha Ould Ladham, Secretary-General of the Mauritanian Workers' Party, and Yacoub Lemrabott, President of the Renouveau du Mouvement Démocratique. Lemrabott reportedly collapsed after exposure to tear gas and was taken to Al Manar Hospital, which was subsequently surrounded by police.

Several political figures condemned the police response. Ould Abdi, a member of the Renouveau du Mouvement Démocratique, described the crackdown as evidence of the authorities' reliance on force to silence dissent. Ahmed Ould Haroun, President of the Al-Omran party, stated that the protest was peaceful and reflected widespread economic hardship, arguing that the use of force was unjustified.

Media coverage of the protest was also restricted. Journalists were prevented from accessing the demonstration area, and some local media outlets had their equipment confiscated.

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This incident follows earlier restrictions on civic space, including the dispersal of protests commemorating the Inal massacre in December 2025 and the banning of an opposition coalition rally in February 2026. The repeated use of force against public gatherings points to a pattern of increasing limitations on freedom of assembly and expression in Mauritania.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the continued suppression of peaceful assembly and calls for the immediate release of those detained. The authorities should engage constructively with political actors and civil society to address public concerns through democratic and lawful means.