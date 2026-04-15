South Africa: Roelf Meyer Appointed South Africa's New Ambassador to the U.S.

15 April 2026
allAfrica.com

South African ‌President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer to be the country's next ambassador to the United States.

The post had been vacant since 2025.

His appointment follows the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata in 2025 after the remarks he made during a webinar on US politics.

Tensions escalated further when Trump then launched a refugee programme for white South Africans, whom the US president claims face government-led persecution in their home country.

Meyer is a key figure who helped negotiate the end of white minority rule in his country in the 1990s. He is set to take up the post as US ambassador once all protocols are complete in Washington, DC.

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