Algeria: My Very Special Thanks to Algerian Authorities for Welcome, Hospitality

Algérie Presse Service
Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president of Algeria, welcomed Pope Leo XIV.
15 April 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Pope Leo XIV extended Tuesday, in Annaba, his very special thanks to the Algerian authorities for the welcome and hospitality that were reserved for him during his official visit to Algeria.

While presiding over Mass at the Basilica of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV took the opportunity to convey his thanks to the Algerian authorities for the reception accorded to him throughout his visit.

"Thank you to one and all for the welcome I have received. My very special thanks also go to the Algerian authorities for the hospitality I have benefited from," he affirmed.

Addressing the current situation in the world, Pope Leo XIV once again pleaded for peace, calling on all to follow "the paths of justice and communion."

The Supreme Pontiff arrived Tuesday afternoon at the Basilica of Saint Augustine, on the second day of his official visit to Algeria, made at the invitation of the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

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