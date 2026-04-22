Discover moreZimbabwean art printsCyber security solutionsZimbabwean fashion apparelZimbabwe's government scrambled into crisis mode on Monday as a nationwide nurses' strike crippled public hospitals, forcing Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora to make an urgent appeal for the healthworkers to return to work while promising to address their grievances.

The industrial action over low pay and deteriorating working conditions, disrupted services at major referral hospitals, leaving patients stranded and exposing the fragility of the country's healthcare system.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mombeshora said authorities were engaging health workers representatives.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care acknowledges concerns raised by the nurses' association following reports of service disruptions... Government recognizes the importance of these concerns and reaffirms its commitment to continued engagement through appropriate channels," he said.

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He added that an extraordinary meeting had been convened between the Health Apex panel and the Health Services Commission, with processes underway to review the concerns "in a structured and responsible manner," balancing critical service delivery with workers' welfare.

"The Ministry therefore appeals to health workers who have withdrawn their services to suspend the industrial action and allow space for constructive dialogue... in the best interest of patients and the nation," Mombeshora said.

The strike erupted after nurses received what they described as a disappointing US$30 salary for April, far below their expectations of around US$600 per month.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) said the increment was merely symbolic and failed to address deepening hardships.

At Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, nurses staged demonstrations before leaving wards unattended, while at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals activity dropped sharply as staff withdrew services. In Bulawayo, protests were also reported at United Bulawayo Hospitals, where police maintained a visible presence.

The walkout follows weeks of failed negotiations. ZINA had initially issued a 14-day notice to the government through the Health Services Commission, later escalating to a 48-hour ultimatum after authorities reportedly promised but did not deliver significant salary adjustments.

Zimbabwe's healthcare system has long been under strain, with chronic shortages of staff, equipment and basic supplies.

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The crisis is compounded by a broader economic downturn marked by high inflation and limited formal employment, pushing skilled professionals, including nurses, to seek opportunities abroad.