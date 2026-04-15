Nigeria: Federal Government Amends Charges Against Ex-AGF Malami, Drops Terrorism Financing Allegation

The Federal Government has amended the charges filed against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAn and his son, Abdulaziz, removing allegations related to terrorism financing.

At Wednesday's court session, Akinlolu Kehinde, counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), informed the court of the amendment and applied for the substitution of the earlier charge.

The revised charge now centres solely on the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

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Shaibu Aruwa, counsel to the defendants, confirmed that his clients had been served with the amended charge and did not oppose its reading in court. The charge was subsequently read, and both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Presiding judge Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the defendants should continue on the bail terms earlier granted on February 27.

The court adjourned the case to May 26 and June 15 for trial.

In the amended charge, the prosecution alleged that arms and live cartridges were recovered from Malami's residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the DSS initially arraigned Malami and his son on February 3 on a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

The agency had accused Malami of failing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers while in office, despite case files allegedly being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation at the time.

On February 27, the former Minister/AGF and his son were each granted bail of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.