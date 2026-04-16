Nigeria: Govt Re-Arraigns Malami, Son On Amended Alleged Terrorism Charge

Abuja — The federal government on Wednesday re-arrianged former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami and his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, on a five-count amended charge.

The new charge read against them before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, borders on alleged terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms.

At Wednesday's proceedings, which was supposed to be the commencement of trial, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, who announced appearance for the prosecution, informed the court of a new charge which he intended to substitute with the earlier one, adding that the amended charge has already been served on the defendants.

Counsel to Malami and his son, Mr Shuaibu Arua, SAN, who confirmed service, told the court that the defendants are not in objection.

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Following, the non opposition to the amended charge, Justice Abdulmalik struck out the former charge and ordered that the new charge be read against the defendants.

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts and their lawyer prayed the court to permit them enjoy the earlier bail granted them.

The request was granted by the court since the prosecution did not object.

Recall that the court had on February 27, granted them bail in the sum of N200 million each with two sureties in like sum.

The court subsequently fixed May 26, for the prosecution to call witnesses and tender exhibits to prove its case against the defendants.

Recall that the former AGF and his son were arraigned on February 3, on a five-count criminal charge, bordering on abetting terrorism financing and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

However, in the amended charge, the defendants were in count one alleged to have sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State ...."did engage in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without license, a Sturm Magnum 17 - 0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022".

In count two they were alleged to have conspire amongst themselves in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in their possession and without a license a Sturm Magnum 17 - 0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar, contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022 and punishable under Section 26 (3) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022.

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Count three reads: That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession a Sturm Magnum 17 - 0101 firearm and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count four reads, "That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Count five, "That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.