The Federal Government, on Wednesday, withdrew the terrorism financing charge it filed against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz.

The FG, through its team of lawyers led by Mr. Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, applied to substitute the charge with an amended one concerning the defendants' alleged illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

It told the court that the arms and live cartridges were found in Malami's residence in Birnin Kebbi.

Following the development, Malami -- who served as Justice Minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration -- and his son took fresh pleas of not guilty to the five-count amended charge.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The defence lawyer, Mr. Shuaibu Arua, SAN, who did not oppose the withdrawal and substitution of the initial charge, persuaded the court, however, to allow the defendants to retain the bail that was initially granted to them.

The application for the defendant's bail was not challenged by prosecution counsel.

Consequently, trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the bail the court granted the defendants on February 27, as well as all the conditions already fulfilled, would subsist.

The court subsequently fixed May 26 and June 15 for trial.

It will be recalled that the Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned Malami and his son before the court on February 3.

The former Justice Minister was initially accused of knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files had been brought to his office as AGF.

Both Malami and his son were jointly accused of unlawful possession of firearms, offences punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami and Abdulaziz were accused of storing firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations and were granted bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Some of the counts in the charge, read: "That you Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did engage in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without license, a Sturm Magnum 17 - 0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That you, Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Adult, Male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without a license, did have in your possession Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5'20 live rounds of Cartridges and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of the Firearms Act, CAP F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004."