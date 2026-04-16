Burundi: Mystery Shrouds Death of Burundi Information Minister

16 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

The Burundian Minister for Media and Communication, Gabby Bugaga was found dead in the morning of Thursday, April 16, according to media reports from the neighbouring country.

The former journalist was found dead in his car, a Toyota Hilux Vigo double cabin, in a palm plantation in Rubirizi on the outskirts of the economic capital Bujumbura.

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Bugaga had been appointed as minister in August 2025 by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Government officials, including the ministers of justice and interior reportedly arrived at the scene in the morning.

No official communication had been released about Bugaga's death by 11:00 am.

Read the original article on New Times.

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