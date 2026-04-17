Africa: All of Africa Today - April 17, 2026

18 Killed in Zimbabwe Highway Omnibus Explosion

At least 18 people have died after a commuter omnibus caught fire and exploded along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the fatal incident occurred between Chipangali and the Gwanda tollgate. The authorities have indicated that further details regarding the tragedy will be released during the investigation. The cause of the fire and explosion is not yet known, and the number of passengers on board remains unknown. The Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road is one of Zimbabwe's busiest highways connecting the country to South Africa. The road has recorded a number of fatal accidents over the years.

Pope Leo XIV Slams Exploitation of Africa During Cameroon Visit

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Pope Leo XIV has criticised foreigners who exploit the wealth of Africa for profit during his visit to a conflict-hit region of Cameroon. Speaking in Bamenda, at the heart of the country's long-running Anglophone separatist conflict. He urged the government of Cameroon to root out corruption for peace to prevail. He said that internal problems were exacerbated by outsiders who, in the name of profit, continue to lay their hands on the African continent to exploit and plunder it. The Pope's first stop was at a peace meeting in Bamenda held at Saint Joseph's Cathedral about the nearly 10-year insurgency in Cameroon's two English-speaking regions that has left at least 6,000 people dead and many more forced from their homes. Cameroon, which was divided between the French and the British after the end of World War I, possesses major oil, natural gas, bauxite, cobalt, iron ore, gold, and diamond reserves.

Wanted Fugitive Kemi Seba Arrested in South Africa for Alleged Role in Foiled Benin Coup

South African police say they have arrested "wanted fugitive" French-born Beninese activist Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, popularly known as Kemi Seba. He was allegedly attempting to flee to Europe through Zimbabwe. He is wanted in Benin on charges of "inciting rebellion" after supporting last year's foiled coup. He was arrested alongside his 18-year-old son in a sting operation at a shopping centre in Pretoria. A "facilitator" who had allegedly been paid to help them illegally cross to Zimbabwe was also detained. Seba is known for opposing French influence in Africa, supporting West African military leaders, and spreading Russian propaganda. The two will remain in police custody. A process for extradition has been initiated.

Nigeria Court Orders Arrest of Ex-Minister Umar-Farouq in Fraud Case

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, to answer charges of fraudulently diverting social security intervention funds during her tenure in office. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the pair failed to appear in court. They face 21 charges of breach of trust, abuse of office, fraudulent award of contract and conversion of public funds involving $1.3 million and N746,574,303. Prosecutors claim the funds were misappropriated during Umar-Farouq's tenure under former president Muhammadu Buhari. Court officials rejected her claim of ill health and ordered her arrest ahead of the rescheduled arraignment.

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Funding Shortfalls Crippling UN Missions' Ability to Protect Civilians

The United Nations peacekeeping mission is facing increasing pressure due to funding cuts, evolving conflicts, and new threats. As a result, it is unable to protect civilians and maintain stability. UN official Jean-Pierre Lacroix has said that missions continue to be a vital tool for helping countries move from conflict to lasting peace. Peacekeeping missions have faced "significant financial challenges" over the past year, prompting contingency measures that are already affecting their performance on the ground, he said. He warned that budget cuts are constraining missions' ability to carry out core mandates, including protecting civilians and ensuring the safety of UN personnel. UN officials have said that peacekeeping effectiveness is not only determined by operational improvements, but also by political will.