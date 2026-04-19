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The following statement was released by the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement, as well as the State of Qatar, the United States of America, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), the African Union Commission, and Switzerland, on the meetings held April 13 to April 17 in Montreux, Switzerland, on the implementation of the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

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From April 13 to April 17, representatives from the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23), along with the United States of America, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union mediator), the African Union Commission, and Switzerland, convened in Montreux, Switzerland, to discuss the protocol on Humanitarian Access and Judicial Protection, pursuant to the provisions of the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Government of the DRC and AFC/M23, signed in Doha on November 15, 2025.

The Government of the DRC and AFC/M23 (the Parties) agreed on the critical importance of ensuring life-saving humanitarian assistance for the people of eastern DRC and made substantial progress toward conclusion of a protocol on Humanitarian Access and Judicial Protection.

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During the negotiations, the Parties agreed to comply with all of their obligations under international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and international refugee law, as applicable, and to refer to the fundamental principles of the DRC constitution.

The Parties also agreed to refrain from any attack, destruction, removal, or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, including foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies and irrigation works, as well as infrastructure and the provision of telecommunications and energy services, as well as hospital and school facilities.

The Parties recognized that humanitarian assistance includes but is not limited to activities and services related to the provision of food, nutrition, health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene, shelter, and ensuring that the protection of civilians remains paramount during the conduct of hostilities. This includes protection activities, including activities aimed at preventing and responding to violence, exploitation, and abuse of civilians, including of women and children and promoting respect for international humanitarian law and of international human rights law.

The Parties agreed to respect and protect humanitarian actors including local responders and beneficiaries, and their objects used for humanitarian relief operations, and allow them to operate safely.

The Parties agreed, each in their own capacity, to do their utmost to avoid humanitarian aid being diverted or pillaged. The Parties also committed not to unduly influence the selection of providers and beneficiaries.

The Parties agreed to refrain from any action that would undermine the principled delivery of humanitarian assistance within the territories impacted by the conflict.

The Parties agreed to facilitate rapid, unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access and freedom of movement for humanitarian personnel, goods, and services, including for the delivery of principled humanitarian assistance for populations in need, based on independently assessed needs without regard to any distinction based on religion, family origin, social condition, residence, opinion or political convictions, or belonging to a certain race, ethnicity, tribe, or cultural or linguistic minority within the territories impacted by the conflict.

The Parties agreed to facilitate passage and to allow freedom of movement of humanitarian personnel, assets, and humanitarian convoys.

The Parties agreed to respect, protect, and facilitate the continuous provision of essential services to the civilian population and to refrain from any action that would compromise such services and shall facilitate the access of the population to basic social services (food, water, healthcare, housing, education). The Parties agreed, when implementing measures affecting these basic social services, to take into account the humanitarian impact on the civilian population.

To the fullest extent practicable and with the least possible delay, the Parties agreed to undertake to afford the medical care and attention required by the condition of the wounded and sick, including by taking all possible measures to search for, collect, and evacuate the wounded and sick. To this end, the Parties undertake to facilitate the transport of medical and humanitarian relief supplies by impartial humanitarian organizations to support the functioning of healthcare facilities and other medical units in areas affected by armed conflict.

In addition to these commitments, the Parties, along with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), signed a memorandum of understanding which operationalizes the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+). The operationalization of the EJVM+ allows for the Ceasefire Oversight and Verification Mechanism (COVM), established within the Doha Framework, to begin conducting surveillance, monitoring, verification, and reporting on the implementation of the permanent ceasefire between the Parties. The Parties and the ICGLR expressed readiness to discuss and begin planning within a week the initial verification missions of the COVM, enabled by logistical support from the UN Organization Mission for the Stabilization of the DRC (MONUSCO).

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Parties also agreed within ten days to release prisoners consistent with the Mechanism for the Liberation of Detainees signed on 14 September 2025 to continue building confidence. The Parties thank the ICRC for providing the lists in accordance with established procedures.

The Parties are committed to maintaining momentum in the peace process and continuing to build on the progress achieved on the Humanitarian Access and Judicial Protection Protocol and at the same time expediting negotiations on the remaining protocols, including by providing proposals for concrete plans for next steps to the facilitation. The Government of the DRC and AFC/M23 expressed their gratitude to the State of Qatar, the United States, Switzerland, the Republic of Togo, and the African Union Commission, as well as the United Nations, notably through MONUSCO, for their steadfast support in advancing peace and stability in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region.

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