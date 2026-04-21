Zimbabwe: Parliament Not for Sale - Zanu-PF Youth League

The ruling ZANU PF party youth wing has urged Parliament to reject a reported multi-million dollar donation from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, warning against any perception of undue influence over state institutions.

In a statement, the ZANU PF Youth League said it had noted social media reports claiming Chivayo intended to donate US$3.6m to Parliament but insisted such a move would be inappropriate.

"As the Youth League, we firmly take a stand against any attempts, real or perceived, to influence any arm of Government," said John Paradza, the party's Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs who issued the statement.

"Parliament is the backbone of democracy... it cannot be seen as being bought or swayed through donations, be it in cash or kind, that appear transactional," he added

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Paradza said while Chivayo was free to support development initiatives these should be directed at communities rather than state institutions.

He also suggested the businessman may have been "ill-advised" in pursuing such a donation.

The Youth League reaffirmed its support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, highlighting government programmes such as infrastructure development and rural investment as evidence that the state has sufficient capacity to fund its own institutions.

Political analysts who spoke to this publication said the intervention reflects deeper dynamics within the ruling party.

"This is not just about a donation. It is about protecting institutional legitimacy while also managing the influence of politically connected business figures. The Youth League is drawing a line but in a very careful and calculated way." said one analyst

Another one said the statement also serves an internal political purpose.

"It's a signal of loyalty to the current leadership and an attempt to control the narrative. At the same time, it reflects concerns about how such large financial gestures can be perceived by the public particularly in a context where we have CAB 3 and where questions about transparency and accountability are sensitive." he said

The Youth League's position appears to strike a balance between acknowledging Chivayo's philanthropic efforts and rejecting any action that could undermine public confidence in Parliament.

"We are not opposed to his broader philanthropic activities. However... he can instead undertake developmental initiatives within communities directly, rather than through State institutions." Paradza said

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He called upon Parliament to refuse the donation altogether arguing that the country's development should be driven through structured government programmes rather than private contributions to state bodies.