Liberia: When the House Defies the Court, Liberia Loses

editorial

Liberia is watching a troubling confrontation between the Legislature and the Judiciary. The House of Representatives' decision to expel Rep. Yekeh Kolubah and its posture toward the Supreme Court's prohibition order have escalated beyond ordinary politics.

It now raises a simple but serious question: will public officials submit to the law, even when it is inconvenient?

In a constitutional democracy, court orders are not suggestions. The separation of powers means each branch has its lane, and each is constrained by the same Constitution.

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Once lawmakers treat judicial restraint as optional, they normalize impunity and invite instability: today it is a fellow politician; tomorrow it could be any citizen with no power to push back.

We are also compelled to stress due process. Reports that Rep. Kolubah's removal proceeded without meaningful hearing, in the face of the Supreme Court's intervention, should worry even those who find his style offensive.

Discipline within the House must be guided by clear rules and fair procedures, not by shifting majorities. Otherwise, expulsion becomes less a remedy for misconduct than a tool to silence dissent.

By pushing ahead as if judicial checks do not matter, the House sends a damaging signal: that constitutional limits bind everyone except those who hold the numbers. That is how public confidence is broken--not only in courts, but in governance itself.

If a Supreme Court order can be brushed aside today, Liberians will rightly ask what protection remains tomorrow, especially when ordinary people seek justice with no influence, no security, and no microphone.

This episode goes to the heart of Liberia's democratic journey. Elections matter, yes, but the real test is what institutions do between elections. Constitutional obedience in tense moments is what separates a law-governed republic from a system driven by power, personalities, and payback.

What should be done is not complicated. The House should step back, respect the Supreme Court's prohibition order, and allow the legal process to speak for itself, without intimidation, delay tactics, or institutional bravado.

The Liberia National Bar Association, civil society, religious leaders, and Liberia's international partners should keep the pressure where it belongs: on constitutional compliance, not partisan victory.

Let us be clear: this is bigger than Rep. Kolubah. It is about whether the Legislature can restrain itself and respect the Judiciary when it counts. A House that ignores the courts weakens the nation it claims to represent and damages the very democracy Liberians have struggled to build.

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This is the moment for institutional sobriety. Liberia must reaffirm one principle above all: no branch of government, no official, and no majority is above the Constitution.