Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Trashes Chivayo's U.S.$3.6 Million Donation - Says Parliament Should Not Be Bought

In a surprise turn of events, Zanu PF's Youth League has released a scathing statement trashing shadowy businessman Wicknell Chivayo's US$3.6 million donation to Parliament.

Despite having revealed that he got the go-ahead from President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself, the Youth League accused Chivayo of jumping the gun, being ill-advised and acting "without a full appreciation of the proper role and functions of Parliament."

Chivayo announced a US$3.6 million purse to be shared amongst 360 Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators at US$10,000 each for development purposes.

This was criticised by various civil society groupings and opposition political party members who said Chivayo was trying to bribe Parliamentarians into ensuring Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which seeks to ensure Mnangagwa stays beyond his mandated two terms, sails through.

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"As the Youth League, we firmly take a stand against any attempts real or perceived to influence any arm of Government, be it the Executive, the Judiciary or the August House of Parliament," reads the statement signed by Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza.

"Parliament is the backbone of democracy, where the desires, needs and aspirations of the Zimbabwean people are turned into laws, oversight and accountability.

"If he wishes, Chivayo can instead undertake developmental initiatives within communities directly, rather than through State institutions.

"We trust that he was either ill-advised or acted without a full appreciation of the proper role and functions of Parliament. Going forward, he must be guided accordingly.

"We call upon MPs to also take a stand against any attempt to bring the Parliament of Zimbabwe into disrepute. We have an obligation to our constituencies, and the nation at large, to safeguard Zimbabwe's democracy.

"The current political developments are born out of the will of the people, and cannot be forced or bought. "

Chivayo was reminded that government was yet to indicate any incapacity regards provision of resources to MPs through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), in what looks like direct rebellion against one of Mnangagwa's favourites.

Added Paradza: "MPs are already supported through constitutionally recognised mechanisms such as the CDF, and at no point has the government indicated any inability to meet these obligations. This clearly demonstrates that the Government, under His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has adequate capacity to support its programmes and representatives.

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"The Government, under His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, remains fully in control of the country's developmental agenda. The resources for meaningful development are firmly in place.

"We urge Parliament to refuse this donation, in recognition of the Government's clear capacity and ongoing efforts to deliver development in a structured and sustainable manner.

"As the vanguard of the party, we call upon those who want fictitious tactics, bringing the name of the President into disrepute, to stop forthwith.

"There are always correct procedures which need to be followed when making such donations to Parliament. The League will not hesitate to reprimand anyone bringing the name of the President of Zimbabwe (in)to disrepute."

Chivayo, who was once recorded saying he had the President in his grasp, is a strong supporter of Mnangagwa's attempts to force his way into adding two more years to his final five year term which ends in 2028.

He has become a constant figure around Mnangagwa at state and private functions where Chivayo has proudly flaunted his proximity.