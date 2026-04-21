Somalia: Former President Declines Meeting Request From Hassan Sheikh Amid Election Tensions

20 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has reportedly declined a request for a meeting from incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, after the latter contacted him by phone, amid mounting political tensions ahead of the country's elections, sources said Monday.

According to a member of the Himilo Qaran party who spoke to Shabelle TV, President Hassan Sheikh sought the meeting after learning about preparations for a gathering between opposition leaders and traditional elders from the Hawiye clan, which took place earlier in the day.

The sources said Sharif Sheikh Ahmed justified his refusal by pointing to several previous meetings with Hassan Sheikh that yielded no tangible outcomes, apart from joint photographs shared publicly.

The opposition consultations were held at Sharif Sheikh Ahmed's residence, while President Hassan Sheikh met separately with members of his political camp at his party headquarters located nearby, according to the same sources.

Somalia is facing a deepening political impasse as stakeholders remain divided over the electoral model for the next vote. The uncertainty comes with limited time remaining before the end of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's current term, raising concerns over potential institutional tensions.

Sources say the parallel meetings underline widening gaps between the government and opposition blocs, complicating efforts to reach consensus on the electoral framework.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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