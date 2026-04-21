Zimbabwe: Chivayo Backtracks On $3.6m Parliament Pledge

Controversial businessman Wicknel Chivayo has withdrawn his widely debated US$3.6 million pledge to Parliament announcing instead a revised US$5 million commitment to grassroots development projects.

The original pledge had drawn mixed reactions from political figures and the ruling ZANU-PF youth league prompting questions over its intent and the channels used.

In a statement, Chivayo said his initial offer had been made in good faith to support constituency development and to mark Zimbabwe's independence,but acknowledged that it may have overlooked "institutional sensitivities".

"I am not a politician and do not aspire to become one," he said describing himself instead as a businessman and philanthropist supporting national development.

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He added that after reflecting on concerns raised by Zanu PF youth league officials including John Paradza and Taurai Kandishaya he had decided to retract the pledge directed to Parliament.

"However, upon full reflection and having carefully considered the concerns raised by my fellow comrades, particularly Hon. Kundishora (Kandishaya) and Cde Paradza and giving due regard to and respect for their appointing authority, I acknowledge that my approach, though well intended, may not have fully appreciated certain institutional sensitivities. As a political novice, I acknowledge that there are structures and protocols which perhaps I ought to have observed and consulted. In hindsight, I recognise that the channel through which the pledge was communicated was probably not the best and I could have given better consideration to the timing of my pledge. For that reason, and for the unintended consequences that may have resulted from my well-intended pledge, I express my deepest regret," he said

Chivayo said the revised US$5 million commitment would instead be channelled through party structures with funds distributed across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces to support local development initiatives.

"In the same breath however, and still guided by my commitment and to the transformative socio-economic developmental agenda of the Second Republic, I am pleased to announce that I have refined my position and now extend a revised pledge of USD5 million, subject to further consultation with the appropriate party structures. This support can be channelled through provincial chairpersons as USD500,000 across each of the Country's 10 Provinces in order to drive grassroots development initiatives that directly benefit our communities. As a young businessman, I will continue to support the ruling party and government initiatives under the visionary leadership of President E. D. Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe is ours to build and I will continue to play my part unapologetically!!!" he said

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The businessman also issued an apology to Parliament, the Speaker and members of the ZANU-PF Youth League for any "discomfort or misunderstanding" caused.

"I wish to extend my sincere and unreserved regret to the august house, the Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Members, the Clerk of Parliament, the Zanu-PF youth league for any discomfort or misunderstanding that may have arisen from my pledge. my respect for party leadership and all the structures remains unquestionable. ndiri mwana we musangano, ndicharamba ndichi supporter musangano under the leadership of our president. Let us move forward in unity as we collectively build a prosperous Zimbabwe and realise the aspirations of Vision 2030," he said