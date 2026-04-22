Zimbabwe: Unethical, Unprincipled! - Zanu-PF's Chinamasa Says Misguided Chivayo Soiling the President's Reputation

BRICKBATS continue to fall on controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, from ZANU PF over his US$3.6 million pledge to Parliament, which the party's treasurer, Patrick Chinamasa, has described as an attempt to soil President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reputation.

Chivayo had initially proposed the donation to the 360 legislators, with each receiving US$10,000.

The move drew the ire of the ZANU PF Youth League, with its deputy secretary, John Paradza, criticising Chivayo's donation as a move to influence an arm of the government.

Chinamasa has also come out accusing Chivayo of bringing the ruling party and Mnangagwa into disrepute over his donation.

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"I stand solidly behind, and in full support of, the statement just issued on behalf of the Zanupf Youth League by Honourable Cde John Paradza, Member of Parliament for Gutu West and Deputy Secretary of Youth Affairs of the Revolutionary Mass Party Zanupf, castigating the announced donation of usd$3,6million by Sir Wicknell Chivhayo to Parliamentarians on the eve of a historic amendment of our National Constitution.

"I totally agree that the proposed donation is misguided, ill advised, ill conceived, uncalled for, and a brazen but futile attempt to put our President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, our State Institutions, and the entire Parliamentary and Government Leadership and System into disrepute," said Chinamasa.

Chivayo's initial proposal was viewed by political observers as a move to sway Parliament as it is set to receive the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 soon.

The bill seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Parliament and Council, thereby suspending elections which are due in 2028.

Chivayo has since reversed his proposal but has upped his donation to provinces with a pledge of US$5 million, with each getting US$500,000.

"The announced donation can only be interpreted by right thinking men and women as a base, unethical, unprincipled, and unnecessary attempt to influence the outcome of the ongoing debate on CAB3.

"The Zanupf Youth League is ideologically correct and, with Youths of this ideological clarity, I can safely say that the Country and Zanupf are in safe political hands.

"And let it be said, and loudly so, that CAB3 will receive the overwhelming support of both Houses of Parliament (i.e. the National Assembly and the Senate) because Zanupf Members of Parliament will vote according to the dictates of the Zanupf Party in compliance with the Bulawayo and Mutare Zanupf Annual People's Conference Resolutions, and also purely on its own merits," he said.