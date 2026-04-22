Liberia: Manipulated Expulsion?

The already contentious decision to expel Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has taken a dramatic turn, as three lawmakers publicly disowned their alleged support for the resolution--raising serious questions about the integrity of the process and the credibility of the House of Representatives itself.

Representatives Isaac Choloplay Wuo (River Gee District #2), Johnson S.N. Williams (River Gee District #3), and Sam P. Jallah (Bomi District #2) have all stated that they either never signed the resolution or withdrew their consent prior to the plenary's action -- yet their names reportedly appeared on the final document used to justify Kolubah's removal.

"I never signed any resolution to expel Hon. Kolubah," Wuo said. "I instructed the Chief Clerk's office to remove my name before the plenary, but that was not done."

Williams echoed similar concerns, noting that while discussions took place, he did not endorse the final resolution. Jallah went further, stating that he formally withdrew his support after the Supreme Court issued a stay order halting proceedings. "My signature is not on any document I approved," he maintained.

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Under Article 38 of the 1986 Constitution, the expulsion of a sitting lawmaker requires a two-thirds majority vote of the House--equivalent to 49 out of 73 members. House leadership claimed that threshold was met, citing a resolution bearing exactly 49 signatures.

However, if the claims of the three lawmakers are validated, the total drops to 46 -- rendering the expulsion constitutionally defective.

Crucially, the House has not released a roll-call vote, instead relying solely on the signature sheet as evidence of passage. This has intensified scrutiny, with legal analysts arguing that such a high-stakes decision demands maximum transparency.

"This is not a routine vote -- it's the removal of an elected official," one constitutional lawyer noted. "The evidentiary standard must be beyond reproach."

The emerging controversy has fueled speculation that the resolution may have been manipulated--either through administrative negligence or deliberate orchestration--to ensure the politically sensitive threshold was reached.

Critics are questioning whether the House leadership, under Speaker Richard Koon, fast-tracked the process and relied on disputed signatures to secure the outcome.

The situation is further complicated by the timing of the vote, which took place despite an active stay order issued by the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba. The Court had explicitly directed that all proceedings related to the matter be halted pending a hearing.

Legal observers say proceeding under such conditions -- and now facing allegations of falsified or disputed endorsements -- places the House in a precarious constitutional position.

"If proven, this would not just be a procedural flaw -- it would be an institutional breach," a top opposition leader said. "It suggests a willingness to bypass both judicial authority and internal integrity safeguards."

Expulsion from the Legislature is one of the most severe disciplinary actions available under Liberian law and has historically been exercised sparingly.

One of the most cited precedents is the 1998 expulsion of Senator Sampson Bedell Fahn II, which the House referenced in its justification. However, some note that even in that case, procedural transparency and legal clarity were less contested than in the current situation.

The Kolubah case, by contrast, combines multiple layers of controversy including alleged due process violations, defiance of a Supreme Court stay order, and disputed signatures undermining the vote count.

"This is arguably one of the most complex legislative crises in recent history," the opposition figure observed. "It tests not just the power of the Legislature, but the limits of that power."

While the official justification for Kolubah's expulsion centers on allegations of misconduct, violation of oath, and statements deemed threatening to national stability, critics argue that deeper political tensions may be at play.

Kolubah, known for his confrontational style and outspoken criticism of political elites, has long been a polarizing figure within the Legislature. His frequent clashes with colleagues and leadership have made him both a disruptive force and a symbol of dissent.

Some analysts suggest that the push for his removal reflects broader efforts to discipline -- or silence -- nonconforming voices within the House.

"There is a fine line between enforcing discipline and suppressing dissent," renowned lawyer Tiawan Saye Gongloe said in a commentary. "The legitimacy of this action depends entirely on whether due process was followed."

If the allegations of signature manipulation are substantiated, the consequences for the House could be severe and far-reaching. The issue of institutional credibility is at stake as the Legislature risks being perceived as procedurally unreliable, undermining its authority as a lawmaking and oversight body.

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Confidence in democratic institutions -- already fragile -- could erode further, especially if citizens believe decisions are being engineered behind closed doors, while the Supreme Court may invalidate the expulsion, potentially ordering Kolubah's reinstatement and exposing House leadership to contempt proceedings and the controversy could deepen divisions within the Legislature and embolden opposition narratives about governance failures.

"This is bigger than Kolubah," Cllr. Gongloe said. "It's about whether the rules apply equally to everyone -- including those who enforce them."

With the Supreme Court set to hear the matter, the coming days could prove critical for the country's democratic trajectory. The Court's response will not only determine Kolubah's political fate but also clarify the boundaries between legislative authority and judicial oversight.

The expulsion, however, remains under a cloud of uncertainty -- its legality questioned, its process disputed, and its implications deeply consequential.

Many are now asking whether the expulsion was a lawful exercise of legislative power -- or a troubling case of procedural manipulation. The answer may, however, redefine the balance of power within the country's democracy.