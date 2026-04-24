Nigeria: Tinubu Approves 30% Debt Waiver for Airlines

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a 30 per cent discount on outstanding statutory fees owed by domestic airlines to aviation agencies.

The gesture is aimed at alleviating operational pressures within Nigeria's aviation sector amid a spike in the price of Jet A1 fuel, with airlines threatening to shut down operations.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had hinted at the presidential move following a meeting with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

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Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, said in a statement that the relief covers accumulated debts, including parking charges payable to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, navigational charges owed to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, as well as other regulatory obligations.

"This intervention comes as part of the Federal Government's broader efforts to cushion the impact of the ongoing Jet A1 fuel crisis, which has significantly increased operating costs for domestic carriers," Moshood said.

In the statement, issued after a meeting that lasted until Friday night, Keyamo disclosed that the presidential directive was formally conveyed through the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to the minister, the initiative underscores the administration's commitment to stabilising the aviation industry, safeguarding airline operations, and ensuring the continued viability of domestic air transport services across the country.

In a related development, Nigeria has achieved a record-breaking 91.45 per cent Effective Implementation (EI) score following a recent audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at the headquarters of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in Abuja.

The landmark score, announced during a debriefing session by the ICAO audit team, represents the highest rating ever attained by Nigeria since it began participating in ICAO's safety oversight audits.

This achievement places Nigeria well above both the West African regional average of 61.1 per cent and the global average of 70.4 per cent, reinforcing the country's standing as a leader in aviation safety compliance.

The improved rating is expected to significantly enhance investor confidence, strengthen Nigeria's international aviation credibility, and position the country as a preferred destination for global aviation partnerships and investments.

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The International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialised agency of the United Nations, is responsible for coordinating global standards in air navigation and ensuring the safe and orderly development of international air transport.

Through its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP), ICAO evaluates member states' ability to effectively implement safety oversight systems. Nigeria, as a committed member state, has consistently worked to align with these international standards.

Since the inception of the USOAP in 1999, Nigeria has undergone four comprehensive safety audits, with performance measured through Effective Implementation (EI) scores that reflect the robustness of its aviation safety framework.