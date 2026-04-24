The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has raised alarm over what it describes as a steady erosion of democratic norms and freedom of expression under the administration of Joseph Boakai, cautioning that recent developments threaten to undermine hard-won gains in Liberia's democratic journey.

In a strongly worded statement titled "No Rescue Without Freedom," the PUL said it is "deep concern[ed] over the gradual erosion of democratic norms, particularly the right to freedom of speech and expression," warning that growing public anxiety reflects fears about speaking freely without consequences.

"Democracy is not tested in moments of agreement, but in how a society treats dissent," the statement said. "Today, many Liberians--journalists, students, activists, and ordinary citizens--are increasingly anxious about whether they can speak freely without fear of intimidation, arrest, or reprisal. This growing sense of unease should concern all who believe in the promise of Liberia's democratic future."

The PUL emphasized that an administration elected on a reform agenda must adhere to core democratic principles. "An administration that came to power on the promise of 'Rescue' must be guided by the principles that sustain democracy: respect for rights, adherence to the rule of law, and confidence in the independence of the judiciary. These are not optional values--they are the foundation of legitimate governance," the statement noted.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Union pointed to what it described as a troubling pattern of actions signaling a shrinking civic space and weakening due process. Among the concerns cited were the controversial removal of J. Fonati Koffa; the continued detention of Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, also known as Prophet Key, on orders of the Supreme Court of Liberia for criminal contempt; the violent suppression of peaceful protesters, including students of the University of Liberia on April 14, 2026; and the expulsion of Representative Yekeh Kolubah by the House of Representatives.

The PUL also flagged what it termed "the current sinister effort to undermine the Freedom of Information Act and the Freedom of Information Commission through the rather concerning Non-Disclosure Agreement for government employees," as well as "ongoing strange effort in the House of Representatives to amend the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom to reintroduce criminal penalties for speech in the name of protecting online abuse of women."

"Taken together, these developments point to a worrying departure from democratic practice and risk reversing hard-won gains in press freedom, including the repeal of criminal libel, sedition, and malevolence laws," the statement said.

Reaffirming the constitutional basis for free expression, the PUL stressed: "Freedom of expression is not a privilege to be granted or withdrawn at will. It is a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution of Liberia, and its protection depends on strict adherence to due process and respect for the courts. When actions are taken outside of clear legal procedures, or in ways that appear to sidestep judicial oversight, public confidence in the rule of law is undermined."

The Union further underscored the central role of the judiciary, warning against any actions that could weaken its authority. "The PUL underscores that the judiciary must remain the final arbiter of disputes, and its authority must be respected at all times. Any disregard for judicial processes or decisions not only weakens institutions but also sets a dangerous precedent for governance."

Expressing particular concern over the handling of public demonstrations, the PUL added: "We are particularly troubled by the use of force against peaceful assembly. Citizens must be able to organize, protest, and express grievances without fear. These are not acts of defiance--they are expressions of democratic participation."

The statement noted that in a period marked by economic strain, including rising living costs and unemployment, safeguarding open dialogue is essential. "At a time when many Liberians are grappling with rising living costs, unemployment, and uncertainty, the space for open dialogue becomes even more critical. Silencing voices does not resolve challenges; it deepens frustration and erodes trust between citizens and the state."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PUL called on the Government of Liberia to uphold and protect freedom of expression, strengthen judicial independence, ensure adherence to due process, end the use of force against peaceful protesters, and refrain from any legislative rollback that would criminalize speech.

"Liberia's democratic journey has been shaped by struggle, sacrifice, and resilience. The freedoms enjoyed today were not easily won, and they must not be eroded through expediency or intolerance," the Union said.

Reiterating the central message of its statement, the PUL concluded: "The PUL believes that the success of any national development agenda depends on trust, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights. These cannot exist where fear replaces freedom. There can be no rescue without freedom."

The statement was signed by Julius Kanubah, President of the Press Union of Liberia.