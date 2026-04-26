Mali: Defense Minister Sadio Camara killed after jihadist attack

Following attacks carried out by jihadist groups on Saturday, April 25, Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed.

His residence was targeted in a suicide truck bombing. He was rushed to the emergency room after the explosion but had not been heard from since, fueling various rumors. His death was confirmed on Sunday.

The head of the junta was also evacuated from his residence in Kati after an attack targeting him. No official statement has been issued at this stage.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Tuareg rebellion stated on Sunday that they had reached an agreement allowing the withdrawal of Russian Africa Corps soldiers from the city of Kidal, in northern Mali, which they now claim to fully control.

Clashes resumed the same day in Kidal between the Tuareg rebellion, supported by fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), affiliated with al-Qaeda, and the Malian army, backed by Russian elements.

According to the Tuareg rebellion, Russian mercenaries from the Africa Corps left Camp 2 in Kidal under escort. A local resident told AFP that he observed a military convoy departing, although he could not specify the circumstances. He also stated that fighters from armed groups are now occupying the streets of Kidal.