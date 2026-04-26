West Africa: Mali - Guterres Calls for International Solutions to Curb Spread of Violent Extremism in the Sahel

There are reports of continuing clashes in Mali on Sunday, a day after a series of coordinated attacks across the landlocked African nation against Government forces by extremists and northern separatist rebels.

Gunfire and explosions were reported in the capital Bamako on Saturday and around a large military base outside the capital, as well as Gao and central areas, with gunfire continuing in the northern city of Kidal.

Assaults by Tuareg rebels looking to establish a breakaway ethnic state, focused on northern areas while the armed groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and ISIL had targeted towns across the country.

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The country has been wracked by extremist violence for more than 14 years. The UN mission deployed in 2013 following a quickly subdued insurrection by separatist rebels attempting to take control of the north, and subsequent failed coup.

Mali's current military Government - in power since two coups launched in the early 2020s - reportedly said on Saturday evening that it had launched a successful counter-offensive, killing hundreds of the insurgents.

Military ruler President Assimi Goïta came to power in 2021 promising to restore security against the growing control of armed groups in the north and central regions.

He remains in control of military forces but Aljazeera is reporting on Sunday that Defence Minister General Sadio Camara was killed during Saturday's coordinated attacks.

Guterres 'deeply concerned'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement issued Saturday night that he was "deeply concerned" over attacks across Mali.

"He strongly condemns these acts of violence, expresses solidarity with the Malian people and stresses the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The Security Council-mandated UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, drew down fully in 2023 after being asked to leave by the military government, worsening security conditions in the country.

In 2022, French forces and the European Union Training Mission were also ordered out by the leadership in Bamako, which has retained the support of Russian mercenaries in its stabilization efforts.

'Our thoughts are with all civilians'

UN humanitarian operations continue in Mali, coordinated under a needs and response plan which is targeting support for around 3.8 million people out of more than five million in need.

The UN's top official in Mali who coordinates the organization's work inside the country, Hanaa Hamdy-Singer, said in a social media post on Sunday: "Our thoughts are with all civilians affected particularly those who have already faced significant hardship and now confront renewed challenges."

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She added that the United Nations "remains steadfast in its commitment to support civilians in need and will continue to closely monitor developments."

In the past few years, extremist groups - in particular al-Qaeda affiliate JNIM - have continued to encroach on territory across the wider Sahel region, targeting civilians, together with economic hubs and trading routes.

'Robust' coordination needed

In the light of this weekend's attacks in Mali, the UN chief called for more "coordinated international support to address the evolving threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel," and for urgent humanitarian needs to be better addressed.

"He reiterates his call for robust security coordination and collaboration across the region," the statement concluded.