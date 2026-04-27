Nigeria: World Malaria Day - Nigeria Pledges Renewed Push, Urges Collaboration

26 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

She called for strengthened prevention efforts and expanded access to life-saving interventions, stressing that vulnerable communities must not be left behind

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to ending malaria as the world marked World Malaria Day 2026.

In her statement, Mrs Tinubu said the 2026 theme highlights the need for sustained collaboration, increased domestic financing, and innovative solutions to address drug resistance and unequal access to healthcare.

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She called for strengthened prevention efforts and expanded access to life-saving interventions, stressing that vulnerable communities must not be left behind.

"When we stand united, we can achieve a malaria-free world," she said.

Nigeria's malaria burden

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2022 malaria report, Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of the global malaria burden.

Malaria remains a major public health challenge in the country, with an estimated 68 million cases annually.

Transmission occurs year-round across Nigeria, though its intensity varies by region.

In the southern part of the country, transmission is perennial, while in the north, it is typically limited to three months or less.

The highest incidence is recorded in the northern and north-eastern regions.

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day is observed annually on 25 April to raise awareness about malaria and mobilise global efforts towards its control and eventual elimination.

Established by the WHO in 2007, the day provides an opportunity for governments, health organisations, and communities to reflect on progress made and the challenges that remain in tackling one of the world's deadliest diseases.

Each year, the commemoration is guided by a theme that highlights priority actions.

The 2026 theme, "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must", underscores the need for collective action, increased investment, and innovative approaches to address persistent gaps in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

It also highlights the importance of community engagement in sustaining gains and preventing resurgence.

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