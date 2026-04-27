Africa: All of Africa Today - April 27, 2026

Mali Defence Minister Killed in Coordinated Jihadist Attacks

Mali's defence minister, Sadio Camara, has died following a suicide truck bombing that targeted his residence near Bamako. Camara was killed by jihadist militants and separatists in a coordinated attack across the country. Authorities said that he died of wounds received while engaging with the attackers. The attack led to the collapse of Camara's residence and the destruction of a nearby mosque, where a number of worshippers were also killed. Reports suggest the assault by the separatists, who seek a breakaway ethnic Tuareg state in the north, was primarily focused on northern cities. The jihadist group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) had staged simultaneous attacks on multiple locations across the country. UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the "acts of violence" as he expressed his "solidarity with the Malian people". West Africa's regional bloc, Ecowas, similarly condemned the attacks.

Oil Tanker Hijacked by Pirates Off Somali Coast

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An oil tanker carrying 17 crew members has been hijacked by pirates off the Somali coast, raising fresh concerns over a resurgence of maritime crime in the region. The vessel, Honour 25, was seized by gunmen about 30 nautical miles offshore and later anchored near Puntland. It was transporting 18,500 barrels of oil bound for Mogadishu. The seizure of a tanker headed for the Somali capital, Mogadishu, is likely to increase anxiety in the city, where petrol prices have already tripled since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran. Until three years ago, piracy had almost disappeared in this stretch of the Indian Ocean, once notorious for hijackings, but it has since made a comeback, with fishing trawlers or container ships targeted.

Latin American Migrants Deported from U.S. Face Uncertain Future in DR Congo

The first group of 15 Latin American migrants deported from the United States to the Democratic Republic of Congo has arrived in Kinshasa under a controversial third-country deportation programme. They expressed fear and uncertainty about their situation. The migrants, from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, are being housed in Venus Village, a run-down hotel complex on the outskirts of the capital. They were granted one-week visas on arrival, and they must now decide whether to return to their home countries or remain in the country. The DR Congo is one of several African nations that have agreed to take in deported migrants.

Ruto Defends Reforms, Pledges Results-Driven Leadership

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to addressing the challenges facing Kenyans. He said that the government is focused on delivering solutions rather than shifting blame. Speaking during a church service at Presbyterian Teachers' College in Chuka Igambang'ombe Constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County, the President said his government has identified key issues and is implementing bold reforms across sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He also mentioned ongoing development projects, including modern markets, affordable housing, road expansion, and electricity line installation. He reiterated that his focus is on long-term transformation, not short-term political gains. The President expressed confidence that Kenyans would re-elect him in the 2027 general election, citing his government's economic development record. He has urged citizens to judge leaders according to their achievements.

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Mozambique Warns of Mounting Crisis in Cabo Delgado

Mozambique's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), has warned that humanitarian assistance in the northern province of Cabo Delgado is under pressure from the combination of terrorist raids and climatic shocks, which affect the same communities. The INGC Cabo Delgado delegate, Marques Naba, said the humanitarian response must be adjusted to "a complex and simultaneous scenario'. Naba said that during the current rainy season, 4,570 houses were affected, of which 1,316 were destroyed. At least 434,000 people remain displaced by conflict in Cabo Delgado. But 678,000 people who had been formerly displaced have been able to return to their home areas.