West Africa: Central Sahel - Millions of Children in Humanitarian Need, Unicef Official Warns

Nearly 7.5 million children across the Central Sahel region in Africa are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance - "an emergency that remains too far from the attention of the international community," a senior official with the UN child rights agency UNICEF has said.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban issued the warning following a visit to Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

"After a 14-day visit to the Central Sahel, I have witnessed firsthand a region rich in possibilities, yet continuously affected by insecurity, climate shocks, and socio-economic crises," he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mali turmoil exemplifies the crisis

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Recent reports of violence in Mali "are another example of the stark reminder that such crises in the region create a fragile situation for children, including, sadly the loss of their lives," he added.

Rebel groups in the West African country carried out a wave of coordinated attacks this past weekend, which the UN Secretary-General has condemned, while the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher tweeted that "responding to humanitarian needs, protecting civilians and ensuring access to basic services is paramount."

Hope amid violence

Across the Central Sahel, more than 3.6 million people have had their lives uprooted due to violence and forced displacement, said Mr. Chaiban, yet government officials, community leaders and displaced persons themselves continue to demonstrate hope.

"In many rural areas, markets are reopening, communities continue to support each other, and children are playing, whilst families and young people yearn to regain their dignity and economic independence," he added.

Mr. Chaiban met political leaders in the three countries who agreed that investing in people and strengthening social cohesion are essential for stability and development.

'Everywhere, a clear ambition is emerging: to make the next generation a priority at the heart of national policies. I was encouraged by the strong commitment of the three governments to advance and safeguard the rights of every child," he said.

Reforms in Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali

He noted that in Niger, government-led reforms have modernized civil registration in more than half of all municipalities. As a result, birth registration rates rose to 79 per cent last year, up from 62 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile in Burkina Faso, authorities have allocated roughly 25 per cent of the national budget to education and nearly 12 per cent to health, "illustrating a significant effort to scale up essential social services."

Furthermore, national immunization coverage in Mali reached 82 per cent in 2024, thus bringing the country closer to ensuring every child receives life-saving vaccines.

"These policies and commitments are not only good examples. More importantly, they take on their full meaning when we witness the positive transformation of the daily lives of children, allowing them to keep moving forward despite the hardships they face," he said.

Young lives at risk

Yet, he underscored that "the cycle of violence is still dangerously evident, and the situation of children is particularly alarming."

He recalled that the UN has documented more than 1,500 grave violations against children, including killing, abduction, and recruitment and use by armed groups, while more than 8,400 schools were rendered inaccessible in 2025 alone.

Mr. Chaiban explained that lack of access to education and essential services exposes young people to illness and psychosocial distress, while undermining their chances to experience full and healthy development.

"Everyone I met during my visit shared the same concern: providing better protection for children and families, restoring peace, enabling access to healthcare and education, and guaranteeing a safe return home," he said.

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UNICEF's support

The top official was also heartened by UNICEF teams on the ground who are committed to protecting children's rights throughout the Sahel. They also support governments efforts including in the areas of health, water, education and protection.

"I have seen that our response is most effective when it reinforces resilience by strengthening local systems, empowering communities, and fostering inclusive governance, whilst always ensuring that children's voices are heard and taken into account," he said.

Mr. Chaiban concluded his statement by urging the international community not to ignore the plight of children across the region.

"Faced with the resilience of children in the Sahel, the world must not turn a blind eye; there are still millions of children with urgent humanitarian needs that require immediate action," he said.

"Their resilience does not mean that they are fine nor must it be used as an excuse for inaction."