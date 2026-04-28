Ghana: A Turning Point in the Malaria Battle - Let's Not Lose Focus

There is something quietly encouraging about Ghana's fight against malaria these days.

For once, the numbers are not just statistics, they reflect real progress, real lives saved, and a growing sense that elimination is no longer a distant dream.

The announcement that Ghana is set to establish an End Malaria Council is therefore welcome news.

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Speaking at the World Malaria Day commemoration in Accra on Saturday, the Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, outlined plans for a more organised way of funding the country's malaria response, one that draws support not just from government, but from businesses, philanthropists, and other local partners. It is a practical idea whose time has come.

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For years, much of the malaria fight has depended on external support. While that has helped, it has also left programmes exposed whenever global priorities shift.

A system that mobilises our own resources and brings the private sector on board offers a more reliable path forward.

It also places responsibility where it belongs in our own hands. And there is good reason to invest in this effort.

Ghana has made impressive strides. Malaria prevalence has dropped significantly over the past decade, and deaths have fallen sharply from over 3,000 in 2021 to just 52 in 2025.

That is not a small achievement. It means fewer funerals, fewer grieving families, and more children living to see another day.

Child deaths alone have reduced by more than three-quarters in just three years.

Still, this is not the time to celebrate too loudly.

As the World Health Organisation has reminded us, malaria remains a major killer across Africa, especially among children.

The danger has not disappeared; it has only been pushed back. And like any retreating threat, it can return if vigilance drops.

There are also new challenges to worry about resistance to insecticides and drugs, changing weather patterns, and gaps in funding.

These are not abstract concerns; they are real risks that could undo years of hard work if ignored.

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This is why the proposed End Malaria Council must be more than just another committee.

It must work and be seen to work. People need to trust that funds are being used well and that efforts are coordinated, not duplicated.