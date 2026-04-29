Nigeria: Malaria Prevalence Drops From 20% to 15%, Says Govt

The federal government has said that Nigeria witnessed a decline in malaria prevalence from 42 percent in 2010 to 15 percent in 2025.

This was as government unveiled a new 5-Year National Malaria Strategic Plan, (2026-2030) as part of in a proactive measure to further scale up response to malaria scourge.

A statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako quoted the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, as having disclosed this during the commemoration of 2026 World Malaria Day, held in Abuja.

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The Health Minister expressed continued federal government's commitment to improving the health and well-being of Nigerians by strengthening national public health responses, stressing that eliminating Malaria and related diseases remains firmly in the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda

He explained that the National Malaria Strategic Plan was drawn up in collaboration with the states, adding that interventions are designed to reflect the realities of different states and communities.

According to Salako, the plan is aligned with the National Health Sector Strategic Blueprint (HSSB), the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), and the WHO Global Technical Strategy (GTS) and aims to reduce malaria parasite prevalence and mortality by 50 percent from 2025 levels by 2030.

Elaborating further on the giant strides, Dr. Salako explained that the Ministry has long established the Advisory on Malaria Elimination in Nigeria, AMEN, bringing together a distinguished council of global experts to provide technical support, evidence-based guidance, and strategic direction for a more effective path toward a malaria-free Nigeria.

As part of measures against malaria, the Minister said that over 500 million Insecticides Treated Nets, have been distributed from 2015 till date.

He pledged that with the support of donor partners, access would be expanded to 11 states, namely: Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Borno, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Abia, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Osun, Kwara, and Adamawa.

This intervention, he noted remains one of the most effective ways to protect families, especially children and pregnant women, from malaria infection.

According to the Minister, Seasonal Malaria Chemo-prevention will be implemented across the 21 eligible states, comprising all 19 northern states, the Federal Capital Territory, and Oyo State.

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Salako said that chemo-prevention is targeting at providing malaria preventive medicines to approximately 29 million children under the age of five, "thus delivering one of the largest child-focused malaria prevention efforts on the continent, and reflecting our resolve to protect those at greatest risk".

He also said that there was is an ongoing pilot Larval Source Management (LSM) in six states, Abia, Borno, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo, and Rivers.

"It is an important step in diversifying malaria control tools and addressing mosquito breeding sites at source through targeted, evidence-based environmental interventions," he said

In addition, Salako said Nigeria has continued the phased rollout of the malaria vaccine, December 2024 in Kebbi and Bayelsa States has now been extended to Bauchi and Ondo States, reaching children aged 5 to 23 months with over 700,000 children benefitting from this preventive malaria intervention.

The World Health Organization (WJO), in a goodwill message, the Country Representative, Parvel Ursa said that with sustained investment, innovation, and leadership, malaria elimination is achievable.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom represented by Dr. Kamil Shoretire, Permanent Secretary Designate and Director, Health Planning Research and Statistics said malaria, has a long shadow over our nation's health and prosperity, describing it as a threat that continues to claim many lives, disproportionately affecting most vulnerable.

"It is a burden that not only inflicts suffering but also stifles our economic engine, draining productivity and escalating healthcare costs" Daju said.